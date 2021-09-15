SPORTS
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Jordan Henderson’s stunner seals comeback win
Liverpool opened their Champions League campaign with an instant classic as Jordan Henderson’s stunning strike secured three points against AC Milan.
It was a memorable night at Anfield as the Reds sealed a 3-2 comeback victory over the Italians.
Trent Alexander-Arnold helped fire the Reds in front as his deflected effort, which went down as a Fikayo Tomori own goal, gave them a well-deserved lead.
But after Mohamed Salah failed to convert a spot-kick to double their advantage, the Serie A side were somehow in the lead at halftime after a quickfire double from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.
Salah then redeemed himself by bringing the hosts level just after the break, before Henderson’s screamer put the Reds back on top to seal the win.
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward knocked down in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo jumped a barrier to help a steward after knocking them down with a wayward shot ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Young Boys.
The Red Devils striker was warming up with his teammates when he fired a shot wide of its target.
The ball collided with an unsuspecting steward, knocking them to the ground.
Ronaldo reacted by jumping the barrier to check up on the woman, who was lying flat on her back and looked to be in some pain.
The steward was given a once-over from medical staff but seemed to be OK following the accident.
Ronaldo’s shooting got better on Tuesday night as he opened the scoring for Manchester United in their Champions League group game with Young Boys.
The forward latched onto the end of a sensational Bruno Fernandes ball to slot home.
But Manchester United’s game got more difficult when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card.
The right-back was late to a challenge that left Young Boys star Christopher Martins writhing around in pain.
Diogo Dalot replaced Jadon Sancho as a result of the red card, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to settle his side down.
SPORTS
Bayern Munich expose Barcelona’s shortcomings without Lionel Messi
The standout encounter of the opening night of Champions League action saw Barcelona host Bayern Munich in a clash between two of European football’s heavyweight clubs.
The clash came just 13 months after the last meeting between the two sides, when Bayern humiliated the Catalan giants with an 8-2 victory at the quarter-final stage of the competition.
Despite significant upheaval at Barca in the time since, six of those starters from that defeat were in Ronald Koeman’s XI for tonight’s match at the Camp Nou.
Tuesday night saw another comfortable win for the German champions – although not by the same six-goal margin – to show that the chasm between the clubs is as great as ever.
Ronald Koeman’s team were rolled over by Bayern Munich 3-0 but worse than the result was the performance. They defended deep, they were swamped in midfield and posed almost no threat in attack.
It’s hard not to have some sympathy for Koeman. Barça lost 8-2 to Bayern two years ago and since then they have allowed Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to leave. He has a far weaker squad than his predecessors and last night he had to turn to 17-year-old Gavi and 18-year-old Yusuf Demir after Bayern’s second goal went in.
SPORTS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s angry words to Man Utd stars after Young Boys loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his Manchester United players to wise up after two self-inflicted errors saw them slump to a shock defeat.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s straight red card in the first-half allowed Young Boys to equalise, then Jesse Lingard’s kamikaze back-pass saw the Swiss champs snatch the win in the 95th minute.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's straight red card in the first-half allowed Young Boys to equalise, then Jesse Lingard's kamikaze back-pass saw the Swiss champs snatch the win in the 95th minute.

Solskjaer and skipper Harry Maguire both admitted United need to show more discipline and focus if they are to have any chance of going far in the Champions League.
“It’s in football in general, not just the Champions League,” said Solskjaer.
“Discipline is a huge part of the game. Aaron’s normally a very, very astute tackler, one of the best in the world, so we know we’ve given ourselves a more difficult task.
“A lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished, you get done.
“We did that last year, we conceded two sloppy counter-attacks against Basaksehir and lost that game, and lost this one in the last seconds.
“We’ve lost the opportunity to get three points but we’ve got two home games next and got to focus on those two.”
United captain Maguire said: “Discipline is a huge part of tournament football.
“If this was a knockout game and we go out of the competition because we go down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves.
“We’re fortunate it’s the first game of the group and we have time to bounce back from it.”
Solskjaer claimed Ronaldo should have had a penalty before the hosts equalised – when he was bundled to the ground – and accused 32-year-old ref Francois Letexier of bottling the decision.
“He should have had a penalty and it should have been a sending off the other way,” said Solskjaer.
“But he probably didn’t give it as he’d have had to send him off and that’s sometimes what you get with young refs.”
Defending his decision to take Ronaldo off at 1-1, Solskjaer said: “He’s exceptional, but we have to look after him and it felt like the right moment to take him off.”
