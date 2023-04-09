Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Late Roberto Firmino leveller blows title race wide open

Roberto Firmino’s late header earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal as the Premier League title race was blown wide open in a pulsating Anfield encounter.

The league-leading Gunners looked set to pass the toughest assessment of their title credentials with a first Anfield win since 2012 when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus struck in an imperious opening 28-minute spell.

Mohamed Salah sparked the Liverpool revival, halving the deficit three minutes before half-time, but his missed second-half penalty looked to have handed Arsenal the victory they needed to restore their eight-point lead at the summit.

Liverpool’s perseverance was rewarded three minutes from time when Arsenal’s nemesis Firmino levelled the contest with a header – his 10th Premier League goal against the Gunners.

There was still time for more drama as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced two sensational saves to deny Salah and Ibrahima Konate from scoring stoppage-time winners in a thrilling finale which ended with Arsenal clinging onto a first Anfield point in seven seasons. It could yet be the difference between them lifting the title or not.