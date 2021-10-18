Connect with us

List of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s loyalists declared winners of APC party congress in Adamawa

Various contestants endorsed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari have all won in the just concluded state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.

A unity list said to have been endorsed by Aisha Buhari saw all the names listed, winning various State Working Committee (SWC) offices contested.

Others said to have also endorsed the list are former Governor Murtala Nyako, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

By the end of the congress, which took over 30 hours, all loyalists of the First Lady had won the offices they contested for.

However, the outcome has been fiercely rejected by a group backed by former SGF, Babachir Lawal and sex toy-loving senator, Elisha Abbo.

Spokesperson for the group, Barr. Shagna Pwamaddi, told journalists that “the purported state congress was a sham”.

“The exercise was marred by irregularities, including over-voting.

“We would not hesitate to explore the internal mechanism for resolving disputes, failure of which we’ll challenge the outcome in a law Court,” he said.

The list seen by SaharaReporters has Ibrahim Bilal returned as State Chairman.

The list of other exco members is as follows:

  1. State Chairman – Ibrahim Bilal
  2. State Deputy Chairman – Samaila Tadawus
  3. State Secretary – Dr. Raymond Dauda Chidma
  4. State Asst. Secretary – Mohammed Raji Suleiman
  5. State Zonal Vice Chairman I – Isa Bagalchi
  6. State Zonal Vice Chairman II – Wilfred Huam
  7. State Zonal Vice Chairman III – Ahmed Bako
  8. State Legal Adviser – Idris Shuaibu
  9. State Asst. Legal Adviser – Muawiya Mohammed
  10. State Treasurer – Yahaya Hamajulde
  11. State Asst. Treasurer – Gambo Bakari Shelleng
  12. State Financial Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi Wali
  13. State Asst. Financial Secretary – Medan Kaigama
  14. State Organising Secretary – Mustapha Atiku Ribadu
  15. State Asst. Organising Secretary – Stephen Helma Semete
  16. State Publicity Secretary – Mohammed Abdullahi
  17. State Asst. Publicity Secretary – Adamu A. S. Magaji
  18. State Welfare Secretary – Audi Monday
  19. State Asst. Welfare Secretary – Shehu Ahmed Iya
  20. State Auditor – Obed Shadrach
  21. State Asst. Auditor – Mark Dauda
  22. State Women Leader – Hauwa Hammajalo
  23. State Asst. Women Leader – Salamatu Hassan
  24. State Youths Leader -Abubakar Abubakar
  25. State Asst. Youths Leader – Idris Abubakar
  26. State Special Physically Challenged Leader – Ibrahim Alhassan
  27. State Senatorial Youths Leader I – Stephen Gerison
  28. State Senatorial Youths Leader II – Idris Buba Malabu
  29. State Senatorial Youths Leader III – Usman Hamalai
  30. State Senatorial Women Leader I – Rose John
  31. State Senatorial Women Leader II – Melody Musa
  32. State Senatorial Women Leader III – Aisha Adamu Namtari
  33. State Ex-Officio I – Jamilu Abubakar
  34. Ex-Officio II – Saidu Maitalata Naira
  35. Ex-Officio III – Bello Baballo
  36. Ex-Officio IV – Gloria Makson

Trending