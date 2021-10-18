POLITICS
List of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s loyalists declared winners of APC party congress in Adamawa
Various contestants endorsed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari have all won in the just concluded state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.
A unity list said to have been endorsed by Aisha Buhari saw all the names listed, winning various State Working Committee (SWC) offices contested.
Others said to have also endorsed the list are former Governor Murtala Nyako, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.
By the end of the congress, which took over 30 hours, all loyalists of the First Lady had won the offices they contested for.
However, the outcome has been fiercely rejected by a group backed by former SGF, Babachir Lawal and sex toy-loving senator, Elisha Abbo.
Spokesperson for the group, Barr. Shagna Pwamaddi, told journalists that “the purported state congress was a sham”.
“The exercise was marred by irregularities, including over-voting.
“We would not hesitate to explore the internal mechanism for resolving disputes, failure of which we’ll challenge the outcome in a law Court,” he said.
The list seen by SaharaReporters has Ibrahim Bilal returned as State Chairman.
The list of other exco members is as follows:
- State Chairman – Ibrahim Bilal
- State Deputy Chairman – Samaila Tadawus
- State Secretary – Dr. Raymond Dauda Chidma
- State Asst. Secretary – Mohammed Raji Suleiman
- State Zonal Vice Chairman I – Isa Bagalchi
- State Zonal Vice Chairman II – Wilfred Huam
- State Zonal Vice Chairman III – Ahmed Bako
- State Legal Adviser – Idris Shuaibu
- State Asst. Legal Adviser – Muawiya Mohammed
- State Treasurer – Yahaya Hamajulde
- State Asst. Treasurer – Gambo Bakari Shelleng
- State Financial Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi Wali
- State Asst. Financial Secretary – Medan Kaigama
- State Organising Secretary – Mustapha Atiku Ribadu
- State Asst. Organising Secretary – Stephen Helma Semete
- State Publicity Secretary – Mohammed Abdullahi
- State Asst. Publicity Secretary – Adamu A. S. Magaji
- State Welfare Secretary – Audi Monday
- State Asst. Welfare Secretary – Shehu Ahmed Iya
- State Auditor – Obed Shadrach
- State Asst. Auditor – Mark Dauda
- State Women Leader – Hauwa Hammajalo
- State Asst. Women Leader – Salamatu Hassan
- State Youths Leader -Abubakar Abubakar
- State Asst. Youths Leader – Idris Abubakar
- State Special Physically Challenged Leader – Ibrahim Alhassan
- State Senatorial Youths Leader I – Stephen Gerison
- State Senatorial Youths Leader II – Idris Buba Malabu
- State Senatorial Youths Leader III – Usman Hamalai
- State Senatorial Women Leader I – Rose John
- State Senatorial Women Leader II – Melody Musa
- State Senatorial Women Leader III – Aisha Adamu Namtari
- State Ex-Officio I – Jamilu Abubakar
- Ex-Officio II – Saidu Maitalata Naira
- Ex-Officio III – Bello Baballo
- Ex-Officio IV – Gloria Makson
POLITICS
PDP gets 2 factional chairmen in Oyo after parallel congresses
The duo of Hon. Michael Okunlade and Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro have emerged as factional chairmen of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.
The duo emerged as a result of the parallel state congresses held by the party.
The parallel congresses were held simultaneously on Saturday.
Our correspondent gathered that two camps have been having a running battle over who takes control the party in the state.
The factions are the one loyal to the state Governor, Seyi Makinde and the other one led by some aggrieved members of the party.
Makinde’s camp had its congress at Lekan Salami stadium in Adamasingba, while the aggrieved members had their own congress at Jogor centre.
Okunlade, a former member of the State House of Assembly emerged as Chairman at the Jogor centre congress.
Other state officers that were elected unopposed at the Jogor centre congress were Hon Matthew Abioye (Deputy Chairman), Mr Abiodun Oyesola (State Secretary), Pa Olawuwo (Vice-Chairman Oyo South), Akeem Ariola (Financial Secretary), Mogaji Bola Akinyemi (Publicity Secretary) and Adekola Adeoye (Youth leader).
Ogungbenro emerged as Chairman at the one held at Adamasingba stadium. Hon. Wasiu Adeleke was also returned as State Secretary at the Adamasingba stadium’s congress.
POLITICS
Lagos APC: Lagos4Lagos releases parallel lists of nominees for congress
Ahead of the Saturday All Progressives Congress, APC, congress, Lagos, a group within the party, Lagos4Lagos, has announced the names of nominees for party for executive council members slated for Saturday, with Prince Sunday Ajayi, as chairman.
Lagos4Lagos group is led by Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor.”
Earlier, APC, Lagos, led by out-going Tunde Balogun, in few hours to the state Congress, also released a list of the consensus executive council members, with former House of Representatives member and ex-Chairman of Ojo Local Government, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, emerging the Chairman-designate.
In the release on Friday, ex-Lawmaker, Sumi Odesanya, is the Secretary-designate; former Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Seye Oladejo as the Publicity Secretary-designate, while former Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Comrade Ayodele Adewale is the Organising Secretary-designate.
While Balogun led group is scheduled to hold it’s congress at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Jandor led group is billed to hold it’s congress at Airport Hotel, Ikeja at 10 am simultaneously.
POLITICS
Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members
Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress, Lagos State chapter of the party has released the list of its consensus executive council members.
According to the list, former member of House of Representatives, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi is penned as the state chairman.
Ojelabi, who was a former chairman of Ojo Local Government Council was chosen by members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), as a replacement for the ousted chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde who was removed from office on Monday.
Also, the state Secretary of the Lagos APC, Hon Ogunremi was to be replaced by another former Lawmaker, Hon Sumi Odesanya.
The state publicity secretary, Hon Seye Oladejo, a former Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, is returned as the spokesman of the party while former Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Comrade Ayodele Adewale is the Organising Secretary-designate.
The Lagos State chapter of the APC is holding its state congress tomorrow at the Onikan Stadium on Saturday at 10 am.
Latest News
- PDP women demand Deputy Chairmanship position
- List of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s loyalists declared winners of APC party congress in Adamawa
- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications
- Court orders immediate release of ex-Gov Odili’s seized passport
- Unknown gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi, free inmates, burn operational vehicles
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
MTN Nigeria compensates subscribers for network downtime
-
NEWS1 day ago
MC Oluomo, Oshodi LG chairman allegedly orders thugs to beat Lagos APC Exco members (PHOTOS& VIDEO)
-
breaking1 day ago
Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP gets 2 factional chairmen in Oyo after parallel congresses
-
breaking1 day ago
Pandora Papers: EFCC summons Peter Obi
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Chelsea set new EPL record after beating Brentford
-
NEWS1 day ago
Months after resigning, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal remains Commissioner on Lagos State website
-
NEWS2 days ago
ASUU, FG parley to ward off looming strike