List of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s loyalists declared winners of APC party congress in Adamawa

Various contestants endorsed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari have all won in the just concluded state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.

A unity list said to have been endorsed by Aisha Buhari saw all the names listed, winning various State Working Committee (SWC) offices contested.

Others said to have also endorsed the list are former Governor Murtala Nyako, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

By the end of the congress, which took over 30 hours, all loyalists of the First Lady had won the offices they contested for.

However, the outcome has been fiercely rejected by a group backed by former SGF, Babachir Lawal and sex toy-loving senator, Elisha Abbo.

Spokesperson for the group, Barr. Shagna Pwamaddi, told journalists that “the purported state congress was a sham”.

“The exercise was marred by irregularities, including over-voting.

“We would not hesitate to explore the internal mechanism for resolving disputes, failure of which we’ll challenge the outcome in a law Court,” he said.

The list seen by SaharaReporters has Ibrahim Bilal returned as State Chairman.

The list of other exco members is as follows: