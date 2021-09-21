List of Nigerian governors who insist states must collect VAT and those opposed to the move

On Thursday, September 16, governors in Southern Nigeria held a meeting in Enugu to discuss critical issues affecting the region in particular and the nation at large.

One of the most important issues they discussed is the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

At least nine governors from the southern region have expressly stood against the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the FIRS.

VAT used to be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until recently when the Rivers state government challenged the federal agency.

The Lagos state government followed suit as governors seek to take power to collect VAT from the federal government.

The matter is currently at the Court of Appeal after the Rivers state government won at the Federal High Court level.

While many governors seem to be in support of states collecting VAT, there are also a few who believe the FIRS should continue collecting the tax.

At the southern governors’ meeting, media reports state that they collectively backed VAT collection by states.

However, some governors were curiously absent at the meeting, opting to send their deputies. Considering this move, it is difficult to ascertain if truly all the southern governors are in support of states collecting VAT.

It is also important to note that one of the southern governors, David Umahi of Ebonyi, had earlier backed the FIRS to continue collecting VAT.

Here is the list of governors who have expressly backed states to collect VAT, rather than the FIRS:

Oluwarotimí Akeredólu (SAN) – Ondo state

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu state

Nyesom Wike – Rivers state

Emmanuel Udom – Akwa Ibom state

Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos state

Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta – Delta state

Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun state

Douye Diri – Bayelsa state

Dapo Abiodun – Ogun state

Governors not in support of states collecting VAT

Yahaya Bello- Kogi State

David Umahi – Ebonyi state

Aminu Masari – Katsina state