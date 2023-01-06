Lisa Rinna announces ‘RHOBH’ exit after 8 seasons

Lisa Rinna announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons on the Bravo reality series.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna, 59, told People in a statement Thursday.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The decision came after Rinna’s “RHOBH” contract expired at the end of Season 12, a very contentious one that saw her face off with “friend of” the cast Kathy Hilton.

The former soap actress originally joined the show in 2014’s Season 5.

More to come…