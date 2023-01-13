Lisa Marie Presley dead at age 54 following cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54, her mother, Priscilla Presley, told the Associated Press.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement Thursday. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The beloved daughter of music icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Jan. 12 in California after going into cardiac arrest, where she was receiving the “best care.”

Prior to being transported, EMTs were able to revive the singer-songwriter via CPR, according to TMZ.

Hours later, she was placed in a medically-induced coma and her condition was critical, according to TMZ.

Sources told Page Six that Lisa Marie had “coded multiple times” after the cardiac arrest and there appeared to be no drugs on the scene.

An official cause of death will be determined at a later time, insiders added.

Just days earlier, Lisa Marie appeared seemingly in good health as she attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside her mother to support Austin Butler, who took home the award for best performance in a drama for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis.”

The “Lights Out” singer even broke down into tears when Butler, 31, took the stage to accept his award and said during his speech, “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

TMZ reported Thursday that Lisa Marie had actually been dealing with stomach pains on the day of the award show.

Lisa Marie was born in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968. She was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla.

Like her legendary father, Lisa Marie had a passion for music and put out three records of her own throughout her life including “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003, which was certified gold, “Now What” in 2005 and “Storm & Grace” in 2012.

Lisa Marie also oversaw the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation after her father’s passing to make sure his legacy of charitable efforts continued far beyond his lifetime.

The “You Are Not Alone” video star was also a mom to four children, but experienced a tragic loss nearly three years ago.

In July 2020, her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The heartbroken mother said in a statement on what would have been her son’s 28th birthday, “My beautiful beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same,” she added.

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.”

Then in May 2021, Lisa Marie suffered even more loss as her divorce from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, was finalized, five years after their split.

She was also previously married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

In her later years, the actress had also been very candid about her addiction issues.

In the foreword for Harry Nelson’s book “The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain,” Lisa Marie shared she became addicted to opioids and painkillers when she welcomed her twin daughters, Vivienne and Finley, in 2008.

“It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction,” she wrote in the book.

“Across America and the world, people are dying in mind-boggling numbers because of opioid and other drug overdose. Many more people are suffering silently, addicted to opioids and other substances. I am writing this in the hope that I can play a small part in focusing attention on this terrible crisis.”

Like Lisa Marie, her father, Elvis, had his own history of substance abuse. Following his death in 1977, his only daughter became the sole heir of his estate.

Around this time, Priscilla brought Lisa Marie into the Church of Scientology to find a source of faith during a hard time.

However, by 2014, the rock icon’s daughter had made a clean break with the controversial religion.

In June 2018, Lisa Marie then revealed that her portion of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s $100 million fortune was gone.

The “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” singer sued her former business partner for mishandling the funds and she was reportedly still in debt leading up to her death.

Aside from her twins, she is survived by her eldest daughter, 33-year-old Riley Keough.