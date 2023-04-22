Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia, married Elliot Grainge in France, with her father walking her down the aisle in a Chanel wedding dress.

The bride wore a custom Chanel halter wedding gown, embellished with white and iridescent beads. The dress featured heart designs on parts of her dress.

“We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y,” she told Vogue. “It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear.

“If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

Sofia also wore custom Chanel gowns to her rehearsal dinner, which took place on Friday night, and for the wedding after-party, at which she wore a short, white dress that featured the Chanel camellia on the front.

“I can dance, [and] I can move,” she told the outlet. “I love it! It’s traditional Chanel. I will be eating pizza and fries in this dress. Pray for this dress. It will be my life’s mission to make sure nothing happens to it.”

The 24-year-old model got engaged to the 30-year-old music exec last April after one year of dating.

Grainge popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring set on a thin band, which was designed by celeb-loved jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb.

Ahead of her nuptials, Sofia — who recently converted to Judaism — teased the celebration on Instagram, sharing a snap taken during her flight to Europe.

“Here we go,” she wrote, dropping a pair of bride and groom emojis that hinted her wedding date was coming soon.

Once she arrived in the South of France, the bride-to-be posted a series of Instagram photos while wearing an all-white ensemble: Posse’s Emma Vest ($210) and Pencil Skirt ($235), which she accessorized with a Chanel hair ribbon and flap bag.

In February, Sofia celebrated with an elegant bridal shower, clad in a plunging white knit halter dress.

And in October, she traveled to Paris for her bachelorette party with big sister Nicole Richie; the pair even staged a glamorous photo shoot in pink feathered penis headbands to mark the occasion.

Ahead of her wedding, Sofia spent hours “getting snatched” in the gym, sharing her jump rope and weights workouts on social media.

And the influencer isn’t the only one who’s been busy prepping for the big day.

In November, Sofia told Page Six Style her husband-to-be has been working on perfecting his complexion.

“One thing I love about my fiancé is he has amazing hygiene and takes great care of his skin,” she told us. “Sometimes he will do a serum at night with me.”

She also teased her bridal beauty look during the chat, sharing, “I want to keep it simple and timeless. Hopefully I’ll look back on my wedding photos in 40 years and feel like I stayed true to my vision.”