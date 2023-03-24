Lionel Messi’s Stunning Free-Kick In Argentina’s World Cup Homecoming Celebrations. Watch

Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal courtesy a free-kick as Argentina beat Panama 2-0 to celebrate their homecoming, following the World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. More than 83,000 fans thronged Buenos Aires’ El Monumental to watch Messi and co. play for the first time since lifting the country’s third World Cup title last year. After rattling the crossbar with a free-kick, which eventually resulted in Argentina’s opener, which was scored by 21-year-old Thiago Almada, Messi curled in a set-piece in the dying embers of the game to hand Argentina a convincing win against the stubborn Central Americans.

#ARG 2 – 0 #PAN | 43 ST | Leo la solto y la gente lo grito, de tanto intentar se hizo realidad. Mira el partido EN VIVO en #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ — Television Publica (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023

Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni and numerous players came onto the pitch with their children and several seemed on the brink of tears as fans in unison sung “Muchachos”, the anthem of Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar.

After the match the party continued, with every member of the World Cup winning squad given a replica trophy to lift, surrounded by their families.

It was clear that this was more a celebration than a football match but Panama clearly had not read the script.

Despite fielding a weakened side, they were organized and disciplined and managed to frustrate the new world champions for 78 minutes before their defenses were finally breached.

It was clear that this was more a celebration than a football match but Panama clearly had not read the script.

Scaloni had picked the same starting XI that faced France in the World Cup final in December — when Argentina triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a sensational 3-3 draw — but after a goalless first half he made three changes.

(With AFP Inputs)