Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Lionel Messi’s Move To Saudi Arabia ‘Done Deal’: Report

File photo of Lionel Messi© AFP

Football legend Lionel Messi is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and join a Saudi Arabia-based club, a report has confirmed. Messi had recently made a trip to the Middle Eastern country for which he was handed a suspension but Ligue 1 club. The purpose of Messi’s visit wasn’t’ initially confirmed but it seems like it had something to do with the Argentina legend finalising details of his future during the visit. Messi’s current contract with the French giants concludes at the end of next month.

“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” AFP quoted a source as saying.

More to follow…

