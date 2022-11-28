Lionel Messi’s agent responds to claims he has agreed to join Inter Miami | Football

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi’s representative has played down speculation he is on the verge of joining Inter Miami and has branded the rumours ‘fake news’.

The Argentina superstar, who inspired his side to a much-needed win over Mexico in the World Cup over the weekend, is about to enter the final six months of his contract with PSG when he can leave the club on a free transfer.

Although the option exists for Messi to extend his stay in the French capital by one more year, he has been heavily linked with a summer departure as he enters the twilight of his career.

A move to Major League Soccer – something the 35-year-old has welcomed in the past – has been heavily mooted, while there have also been suggestions that he could return to Barcelona or boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

But on Sunday, The Times claimed Inter Miami were increasingly convinced that they had won the race for Messi’s signature and were on the verge of securing an agreement.

The deal would make Messi the highest-paid player in MLS history, eclipsing even the deal David Beckham – who co-owns Inter Miami – signed when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

Although Messi will not move until next summer when his PSG contract expires, the Florida-based outfit had hoped to announce an agreement after the conclusion of the World Cup.

But now Messi’s agent, Marcelo Mendez, has rubbished the report and insists no agreement is in place to join Inter Miami with the veteran playmaker only interested in performing at the World Cup.

‘It’s false,’ Mendez told CNN when asked about the reports. ‘It’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season.’

Despite the denial, Inter Miami remain one of the favourites to land Messi, who already owns a house in the city and has holidayed there on numerous occasions with his family.

A move to MLS would afford the Argentine one last pay day before potentially spending one season back at Newell’s Old Boys, the club he left as a boy to join Barcelona.

According to The Times’ report, Inter Miami had hoped to sell the club to Messi even more by signing two of his best friends in football: former Barcelona team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

The former is currently playing in Italy’s Serie B at Como while the latter is playing in his native Uruguay for Nacional.

Messi has previously made it clear that he would consider a move to MLS in the latter years of his career, telling Spanish media last year: ‘I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.’