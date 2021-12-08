Lionel Messi surpasses Pele’s all-time goal record and sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the highest scoring South American footballer of all-time by netting twice for PSG against Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine superstar scored the third and fourth goals for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the evening to propel them to a 4-1 victory.

His first of the night was the 757 th goal of Messi’s career – a number which took him level with Pele’s official career tally of goals – before he netted a second half penalty to take him up to 758.

It means that the PSG forward is now the second highest scorer of all-time, trailing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo – who has scored 801 career goals.

Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals against Arsenal last week, meaning that he had netted 686 club career goals alongside his 115 goals at international level for Portugal – another all-time record.