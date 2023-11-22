World Champions Argentina edged out rivals Brazil 1-0 in an ill-tempered World Cup qualifier at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The kick-off of was delayed by around 30 minutes on Tuesday after clashes between Brazil and Argentina supporters.

The much-anticipated clash between South American football’s two superpowers was due to kick off at 9.30pm local time (00:30 GMT Wednesday) but was held up after disturbances in the stands. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tried to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.