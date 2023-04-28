Lionel Messi could be set to complete his “dream” homecoming this summer, with the 35-year-old set to leave PSG at the end of the season.

Mirror Football exclusively revealed earlier this month that PSG are no longer prioritising getting Messi to stay and Barcelona have plans of re-signing him, with the club’s vice-president Rafa Yuste revealing last month they have already made contact with his camp. “Leo and his family know the affection we have for them,” Yuste said.

“I participated in the [contract] negotiations that in the end did not come to fruition unfortunately and I still have that thorn in my side. Of course I would love to see him return and I am sure that many fans share my feeling. I believe beautiful stories in life have to have happy endings and that’s why we are in contact with Messi, of course.

“When you’re in love with a person, you lose contact but you want to continue being in love and I think Leo is also in love with Barca and the city of Barcelona. I think fate will make it possible. Let’s see if we can have Leo back in Barcelona.”

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has played down Barcelona’s chances of re-signing Messi due to their financial woes, with the club desperately needing to cut costs. “At this time, it looks complicated to me,” he told RMC Sport.

“There is still time, but there will have to be a departure of players and a reduction in the wage bill. They will have to be to be able to register Messi. And then there is a piece of information that we don’t know, which is Messi’s salary. There are still many variables.

“Barca is not like PSG, which has a gas and money tap which allows them to have such a big salary. You must reduce the wage bill to be able to sign players. It’s like the subway, let them out so they can get in. And people still have to get out of the subway.”

As a result, Messi’s Barcelona return may not happen and that could pave the way for him to join boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys. Messi’s close friend Sergio Aguero said in February that he is “seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell’s”, while the player himself told TyC Sports in 2017 that “my dream is to play at Newell’s”.

And whether Messi does end up joining Newell’s this summer or not, he will have the opportunity to fulfil his dream after compatriot Maxi Rodriguez invited him to play in his retirement match at the club’s home ground.

“Messi is invited, that’s for sure,” Rodriguez revealed. “We want him to be here, but he will decide when the match approaches. When the ‘The Best awards’ took place, I told Messi a bit about it, but I prefer to be cautious with all the intimate talks. Leo, as well as everyone else we can imagine, will try to be here.”