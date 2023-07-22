Lionel Messi reacts to scoring sensational goal on Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi was thrilled to to mark his Inter Miami debut with a stunning goal in front of a star-studded crowd.

The likes of LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams and US TV star Kim Kardashian were all in attendance hoping to witness history being made as the 36-year-old made his first appearance for his new club.

Along with the A-listers, 20,000 fans packed into the DRV PNK Stadium hoping to witness history and they were treated to another picture book magical Messi moment when the former Barcelona star curled home an injury-time free-kick to seal a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the game, Messi said: ‘We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory.

‘We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy.

‘It is a huge joy to get this first victory after how we have done in the league.

‘It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories.’