Saturday, December 7, 2024
FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi Named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player After Record-Setting Season

By Online Editor
0
Lionel Messi Named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player After Record-Setting Season

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File photo of Lionel Messi.© AFP




Lionel Messi was named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player on Friday after leading Inter Miami to a record-breaking regular season campaign. The Argentine superstar was handed the accolade after his performances helped Miami to a record regular season points tally, earning the club its first ever Supporters Shield. The 37-year-old maestro finished the regular season with a league-leading 36 goal contributions after netting 20 goals and 16 assists. Messi’s MVP award comes despite an injury-hit campaign that saw him make only 19 appearances this year.

Miami and Messi’s season ultimately fizzled out, when the team suffered a shock first-round defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Messi is the 10th South American to win the MVP, and the fifth from Argentina after Luciano Acosta, Diego Valeri, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, and Christian Gomez.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Tyson Fury responds to rumours before Oleksandr Usyk fight | Boxing | Sport
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network