Tuesday, March 21, 2023
FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi mobbed while leaving restaurant, fans throng streets for Argentine GOAT. Watch

By Online Editor
0
17
Lionel Messi Mobbed While Leaving Restaurant, Fans Throng Streets For Argentine GOAT. Watch

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Wherever Lionel Messi goes, fans follow. That was literally the case as the Argentine forward went to eat at a restaurant.

Messi was busy with his club teammates at Paris Saint-Germain in France but would now be lining up with his Argentine teammates in the international break.

However, the 35-year-old thought of taking some time out for himself ahead of the international duty but little did he know of the herd of people that will follow him.

As Messi went with his family to eat at a restaurant, fans thronged streets to get a glimpse of their GOAT.

Messi was dining in Miami which has an approximate population of 4,000 Argentine people. But, it isn’t just Argentinians who worship Messi.

Multiple videos have emerged on social media where Messi could be seen being mobbed by fans. The superstar footballer needed the help of security officials to get out as fans thronged the streets to click a selfie with their GOAT.

As per Roy Nemer, a journalist who covers the Argentina football team extensively, Messi visited the Don Juli restaurant in Argentina. Here are the videos of the incident:

The tweet worked as an alert message for Messi’s fans who didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to see the PSG forward.

With PSG already out of the UEFA Champions League, having lost to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, Messi’s only focus at the club level remains the domestic competitions. At the international level, Messi’s Argentina are scheduled to take on Panama and Curacao in the coming week.

Previous article
Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Loses Re-Election As INEC Declares PDP’s Lawal Dare Winner
Next article
Obi to INEC: Declare Abia, Enugu results now
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network