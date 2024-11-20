Wednesday, November 20, 2024
FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi makes yet more history with an outrageous assist

Lionel Messi makes yet more history

Lionel Messi’s goal assist  for Argentina against Peru helped him create more history.

Messi playing his final game for club and country in 2024 helped Argentina beat Perú 1-0 .

The Inter Miami superstar beat three defenders to deliver an outrageous assist to Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the box, who scored with a stupendous overhead kick to secure all three points with his 55th-minute effort.

Messi’s assist means he becomes the player with most assists in international football history joint with Donovan (58).

 

