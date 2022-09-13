SPORTS
Lionel Messi disappointed after PSG rejected his latest request
PSG superstar, Lionel Messi, is not happy about the club’s chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi refusal to sign Barcelona star Jordi Alba this summer.
Barcelona were apparently looking to offload the Spain international with manager, Xavi, using him sparingly this season.
Xavi prefers the 19-year-old Alejandro Balde over the veteran left-back.
Alba has made three appearances in La Liga so far, starting just once as his future at the club is up in the air.
And Messi was aware of the Catalan side’s attempts to sell the player and requested the Parisians sign the Spaniard.
El Nacional reports further that Al-Khelaifi feels Alba’s performance levels over the last few years have not been impressive while the left-back is edging closer to retirement.
Messi had a difficult first year at the French capital but seems to have fully acclimatized to life in Paris.
Matip header gives Liverpool win over Ajax
Joel Matip’s 89th minute header kickstarted Liverpool’s season as a 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield put the Reds back in the running to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp’s men had won just two of their opening seven games of the season, and suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli on matchday one.
Last season’s Champions League finalists were much more like their old selves but still needed a late winner from an unlikely source after Mohammed Kudus had cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener.
Victory takes Liverpool level on three points with Ajax and Napoli, who travel to Rangers in the other game in Group A on Wednesday.
The match was preceded with a minute’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Liverpool fans had booed the national anthem before winning both domestic cup finals last season, but any fears of a mass political protest were dispelled with only small band of individuals interrupting the moment of reflection.
On the field, Liverpool have had enough bad headlines to cope with so far this season.
Klopp described their demolition in southern Italy last week as the worst performance of his nearly seven years in charge.
A record-equalling defeat in the Champions League for Liverpool compounded an already poor start to the Premier League season.
But with Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota restored to the starting line-up after injuries, Liverpool were a far closer reflection of the side that came to within two games of a historic quadruple last season.
Jota’s inclusion came at the expense of Darwin Nunez as Liverpool’s new 80 million euro signing had to settle for a place on the bench for the second consecutive game.
The Portuguese international more than justified his inclusion, though, as he latched onto Luis Diaz’s header and teed up Salah to score his first goal in four games.
But the defensive deficiencies that have dogged Klopp’s men in the early months of the season were exposed for Ajax’s equaliser.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was again guilty of not tracking a runner as Steven Berguis broke down Ajax’s left and Kudus spun onto his cross before crashing in a shot off the underside of the bar.
Liverpool responded positively from that setback, but failed to make their dominance count for over an hour.
Remko Pasveer in the Ajax goal blocked efforts from Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Jota either side of half-time, but was not required to perform miracles.
Nunez was introduced along with Roberto Firmino for the final half hour as Klopp threw caution to the wind with a front four also featuring Salah and Diaz.
That decision nearly backfired as Ajax were inches away from picking off the hosts on the counter-attack to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.
Daley Blind nearly gave fans of his former club Manchester United something to cheer as his header drifted just wide.
Nunez has endured a far from stellar start to his Liverpool career after being sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.
The Uruguayan blew his big chance to silence the critics when he skewed wide with just Pasveer to beat eight minutes from time.
Moments later, Nunez nearly made amends when his dangerous low cross was deflected just out of the reach of Diaz.
Salah’s deflected shot then hit the woodwork, but just when it appeared Liverpool’s luck was out, they struck from the resulting corner.
Matip rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner and the ball had crossed the line before Dusan Tadic cleared.
AFP
FA Cup replays set to be chopped to ease Premier League fixture backlog after Queen’s death
The Football Association could be poised to scrap FA Cup replays in the third and fourth rounds in an effort to ease fixture congestion after the death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted multiple Premier League games to be postponed.
No matches were played during gameweek seven, with the Premier League confirming all fixtures had been postponed as a mark of respect for the monarch, who died aged 96. EFL and National League games were also postponed, though other sports – including the cricket test between England and South Africa – went ahead over the weekend.
Further matches have been postponed for the upcoming weekend, with police forces said to be stretched ahead of the Queen’s funeral on September 19. Brighton v Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to planned rail strikes, while Manchester United v Leeds United and Chelsea v Liverpool will also not go ahead.
Replays for later rounds of the FA Cup have already been permanently scrapped. The 2015-16 season was the last with quarter-final replays, while fifth-round replays haven’t been held since 2017-18.
Now, according to PA, third and fourth round replays could be removed from this season’s competition. They have already been temporarily removed in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, in efforts to ease fixture congestion amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This season’s fixture list has already been squeezed due to the World Cup being held in November and December rather than its usual summer slot. Premier League teams have fewer available dates to rearrange postponed games as their international players prepare to jet off for Qatar in November.
“Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a Premier League statement about the upcoming games read. “Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.”
Champions League: Conte warns Son Heung-Min
Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, has warned out-of-form forward, Son Heung-min that he is no longer untouchable in his squad.
SportsMail reports that this has left the South Korean sweating on his place against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Son has started all of Spurs’ seven matches this season, but is yet to score a single goal.
His form is a far cry from last season, when he netted 28 goals for club and country and won the Premier League Golden Boot.
In March, Conte insisted he would be “crazy” to leave Son out from his team.
But the emergence of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison who arrived from Everton this summer means Conte is no longer solely reliant on Son’s partnership with Harry Kane.
The former Juventus and Chelsea was asked specifically about Son’s place in his team ahead of the game.
“I think when you try to build something important, when you try to build something with ambition and try to be competitive and fight to win, you have to change old habits.
“For this reason all the players have to accept the rotation especially up front, we have four players. For me especially it’s very difficult right now to drop one of these four players, but I have to make the best decision for the team, also for the players.
“You try to make the players happy, but big clubs have a big squad, a deep squad. At this moment we don’t have a big squad, but we have just started to try to follow this path,” Conte said.
