Lionel Messi brilliance sets up Kylian Mbappe for record-breaking goal in just 8 seconds
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have combined to net the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history, with the PSG striker finding the net just eight seconds into Sunday night’s clash at Lille
Lionel Messi has sent the internet wild after teeing up Kylian Mbappe to score just eight seconds into Paris Saint-Germain’s clash against Lille – with the Frenchman’s rapid strike now officially the fastest in Ligue 1 history.
Messi and Mbappe’s swift link-up comes in the wake of reports claiming that there is bad blood in the PSG dressing room between the potent pair and Neymar following some controversial comments from Mbappe, who compared the quality of South American international competitions to those of Europe’s.
But the high-profile duo bore no signs of ill-will when Messi conjured up another moment of magic to send Mbappe haring through on goal straight from kick-off at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
The rapid strike left the former French champions stunned – and was later offically confirmed as the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history.
Shortly after teeing up his teammate, Messi got in on the act himself when he doubled PSG’s lead in the 27th minute with a controlled first-time strike from the edge of the box after a smart cut-back from Nuno Mendes.
Achraf Hakimi added a classy third before Messi grabbed his second assist of the night when he eased the ball onto Neymar in the penalty area to enable the Brazilian striker to clinically complete PSG’s stunning first-half rout.
Messi’s sublime first-half show at Lille means the Barcelona legend has continued his fine start to the new Ligue 1 campaign after he endured a difficult maiden season in the French capital last term.
Serie A: Osimhen on target as Napoli thrash Monza
Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, was on target as Napoli thrashed Monza 4-0 in their Serie A clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.
Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal late in the first half after he was set up by Cameroon midfielder, Zambo Anguissa.
The 23-year-old was also target in Napoli’s opening day win against Hellas Verona.
The striker has now scored two goals and recorded one assist in two league appearances for the Partenopei.
Napoli occupy top spot on the table with six points from two matches.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Fiorentina in their next league game.
EPL: We travelled to Leeds by bus instead of plane – Tuchel laments after Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has lamented that his coaching staff had to travel by bus ahead of their defeat at Leeds on Sunday.
In what ended up as a shocking result, Chelsea fell 3-0 at Elland Road with Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison getting the goals.
The German boss, however, Tuchel said that his side’s problems started on Saturday when the coaching staff had to make their way to Leeds on a bus.
“Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong,” Tuchel told the BBC. “It started yesterday [Saturday]. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus.
“The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus. It continued today.”
A win over Leeds United would’ve had the Blues climb second in the league table but Thomas Tuchel are now languishing in 12th position with just 4 points from three matches.
I should have won – Joshua laments second defeat to Usyk
Anthony Joshua has bemoaned his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian fought back to retain his world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Joshua threw two of Usyk’s belts to the ground and stormed out of the ring in rage, after failing to inflict on the Ukrainian his first professional loss.
The Briton smelt victory when he had Usyk hanging on in the ninth round.
However, the mobile southpaw came firing back and controlled the final stages for a split-decision win.
While Joshua is left trying to rebuild his career after his third defeat, Usyk retains the IBF, WBA and WBO titles and will now seek a unification showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury.
“I should have won,” Joshua lamented.
“I adapted, I made the change that I needed to give him more of a competitor. It wasn’t enough but I left everything in the gym.”
