Lindsay Lohan reveals Jamie Lee Curtis’ gift for newborn baby boy Luai

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking her role as “movie grandmother” very seriously.

Just a few weeks after Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son Luai, the “Mean Girls” star revealed that Curtis sent her nearly a dozen different children’s books.

“Thank you so much Jamie!” Lohan shared on her Instagram Story, showing a bag full of books and a few already laid out on the couch.

The “Halloween” actress also seemingly gifted the new mother a gray blanket, while the note on the bag of books read, “A warm welcome to your Luai — I can’t wait to meet him! XO J.”

Curtis included a few of her own books in the package, such as “My Mommy Hung The Moon,” “Where Do Balloons Go?” and “What Do You See?”

In fact, Curtis was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Lohan following the birth of her first son last month.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram at the time. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan.”

Prior to the little one’s arrival, the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star gushed about how excited she was to watch her friend become a mother.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” Curtis wrote on Instagram in April alongside photos from Lohan’s baby shower.

And it turns out Curtis wasn’t the only one overjoyed by the former teen star’s new chapter.