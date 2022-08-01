CELEBRITIES
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas spotted for the first time since intimate wedding
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have been snapped for the first time since the couple wed in a private ceremony earlier this month.
Lohan and Shammas looked comfortably casual as they strolled through New York City’s John. F. Kennedy Airport Friday, with the actress wearing a white button-up shirt, light blue jeans, sneakers, black t-shirt and matching mask while her hubby walked a few paces behind in a black t-shirt and jeans.
The couple wed quietly in an intimate ceremony in early July, with the star taking to Instagram shortly after to gush over her new groom.
“I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” Lohan, 36, shared at the time.
The couple ventured off to Turkey for a lavish vacation after tying the knot.
The “Parent Trap” actress met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. He popped the question back in November — proposing with an impressive Harry Winston ring.
Lohan’s father Michael Lohan previously told Page Six of his now son-in-law, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.”
“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he added. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”
CELEBRITIES
Burna Boy reveals why he is childless at 31
GRAMMY award-winning singer Burna Boy has revealed how he feels about about being childless at 31.
In a recent interview with Billboard, the self-acclaimed African Giant said not having a child at this point of his life makes him feel good and bad at the same time.
“When you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible,” he said. The African Giant singer made the 44-track summer playlist of American ex-president, Barack Obama. He made the list alongside Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Aretha Franklin, and Tems.
Obama posted his annual playlist on his Twitter page on Tuesday. “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer.”
CELEBRITIES
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel get cozy on vacation in Sardinia
They’re bringing sexy back.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel couldn’t keep their hands off each other while soaking up the sun in Sardinia, Italy, on Thursday.
The pair were seen packing on the PDA as Timberlake, 41, kissed his wife of nearly 10 years while giving her backside a little extra loving.
Biel, 40, put her assets on display in a cheeky high-waisted leopard print bikini and a black baseball hat.
The “Mirrors” singer kept covered in a black long-sleeved shirt and green swim trucks, which he paired with a forest green bucket hat.
The couple enjoyed the tropical waters — and each other — while paddleboarding before heading to the shore for snacks and sunscreen.
Timberlake took every opportunity to cozy up to Biel as he helped the “Sinner” star reapply sunblock while taking a break from the sweltering Mediterranean heat.
After fueling up, the Grammy winner and the “7th Heaven” alum let their competitive sides shine through as they picked up some rackets to play beach tennis.
The pair started dating in January 2007 and tied the knot in October 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Italy.
Since their nuptials, Biel said they have endured many “ups and downs,” most recently when Timberlake was caught holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.
But the former *NSYNC frontman and the Emmy nominee appear to be going strong again, as she told “Access Hollywood” in April that she was the “happiest” she has ever been with her husband.
“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.”
The couple share two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, the latter of whom they secretly welcomed in July 2020, just seven months after Timberlake apologized for his PDA scandal with Wainwright.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Graham poses nude on Instagram: ‘My booty’s out’
Ashley Graham is showing off her famous figure.
The model bared it all on Instagram Thursday as she tucked a photo of her nude backside into a slideshow from her trip to New York City.
“Making my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, my booty’s out dun na na na na,” Graham, 34, captioned the post with a twist on the lyrics from “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton.
In the sultry last slide, the body positivity advocate zoomed in on her naked body in a bathroom mirror just enough to show off the top of her butt and a little bit of side boob as her long brunette tresses covered her bare back.
Graham also posted glimpses of her time in the Big Apple, where she rocked white trousers and a cream-colored top outside the Loews Regency hotel.
The Sports Illustrated stunner was met with praise from her friends and followers, with one writing, “Role model on so many levels 🙌.”
“This carousel of photos: a masterpiece,” another follower commented.
A third added, “We love a lyrical queen 😍.”
Graham is no stranger to celebrating her curves on social media.
After giving birth to twin sons with husband Justin Ervin in January, the “A New Model” author showed off her changing body and stretch marks in a colorful corset.
Fans applauded Graham for her realistic posts at the time, saying she gives them “so much confidence” in their own bodies.
The mother of three, who also shares 2-year-old son Isaac with Ervin, has been candid about the importance of showing her unaltered body on the internet. Between dancing in her underwear online to sharing close-ups of her stretch marks, her goal is to remind women that their bodies are powerful.
“When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes,” she told Elle in August 2020.
