Like Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun visits Bishop David Oyedepo

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday visited the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo in Ota, Ogun State.

Abiodun visits came after his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited Oyedepo.

Sharing the pictures of his visit to David Oyedepo’s house, Governor Dapo Abiodun wrote, “This afternoon, I had the privilege of meeting with the highly revered man of God, Bishop David Oyedepo whom I have always shared a deep relationship and bond with over the years.”

Abiodun’s visit is unconnected with plans by the governor to ensure he got re-elected in this weekend’s governorship election in Ogun.

The believe is that if the clergy man is wooed, he will be able to influence his members to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu on Saturday.

Oyedepo has been outspoken against the APC’s led government at the centre and he influenced his members to vote against a Muslim-Muslim ticket during the last presidential election.