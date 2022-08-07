SPORTS
Ligue 1: What PSG coach said about Messi after bicycle goal against Clermont
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has hailed Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward scored a bicycle kick in his side’s 5-0 win over Clermont in the Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday evening.
Galtier watched as PSG cruised to their first win of the new Ligue 1 season, with a 5-0 victory away to Clermont.
A brace from Messi and a goal each from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos gave PSG the win over Clermont.
Messi scored an overhead kick, which even got the opposition fans on their feet to applaud him in the second half of the encounter.
Speaking after his side’s win, Galtier said of Messi during his post-match press conference: “I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and with the defensive sector as well to ensure that he can perform well all the time.
“He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, and the way he positions himself to play, he’s in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. When Leo smiles, the team smiles too.
“He has been playing at a very high level for 17 years. He had a difficult season last year, he was getting used to it.
“All seasons before, it was a minimum of 30 goals. From the moment he has made complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to have a great season. When he is playing with Kylian, we’ll have even more offensive power.”
Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold
Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The world champion successfully defended her title at the Alexander stadium on Sunday.
This is coming days after she won gold and bagged the world record at the World Athletics Championships in the US.
Ronaldo finally gets Champions League club as another defender set to leave Old Trafford
Turkish side, Galatasaray, have entered the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to Marca.
Before now, it has been clubs from Saudi Arabia and Brazil showing interest in the 37-year-old striker who is reportedly desperate to find a new club this summer.
Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League next season and Galatasaray can make that possible for him.
The Turkish SuperLig side have come forward and are interested in the forward.
Ronaldo is lacking options from Europe’s elite clubs as many have rejected the chance to sign him.
The stories started when the player liked an Instagram comment asking him to move to the Turkish club.
Meanwhile ,Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is set to become the second defender to quit Old Trafford for Sevilla this summer.
Bailly is set to join Alex Telles in Seville as he has been told he can leave United as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to reduce the size of his squad.
TalkSports reports that the centre-back has been offered the chance to join United teammate Alex Telles in Andalusia.
TalkSPORT believes Bailly, whose United career has been ravaged by injury, is open to making the move to LaLiga.
Ukrainian fans to watch Joshua –Usyk rematch for free
Oleksandr Usyk’s much-anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua will be available to watch for free on August 20 to fans living in war-torn Ukraine.
That’s according to The Cat’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, who said Saudi Arabian organisers gifted the TV rights to Usyk’s home country as a gesture of goodwill. Ukraine remains under attack from Russia, who began a military assault against their neighbours on February 24.
“He intended to buy, but received it [free] for Ukraine,” Krassyuk told talkSPORT. “He makes it free to watch via Megogo [streaming service], his YouTube channel and via state public TV ‘Suspilne’.”
Millions have fled Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, with many others displaced and relying on charity to survive. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recently reported 5,327 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, though the exact number could be higher.
Usyk swiftly returned to Ukraine in early March and joined a defence battalion, which cast doubt as to whether his rematch with Joshua would go ahead. He left the war effort later that month to resume his preparations for ‘The Rage on the Red Sea’.
The two titans face off for a second time at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with Joshua hoping to avenge his surprise defeat to former cruiserweight champion Usyk last September. Sky Sports customers will be charged £26.95 for the pay-per-view privilege, meanwhile.
Usyk recently returned from Ukraine having helped out in the war effort against the Russian invasion, and expressed he wanted to retain his belts for his fans back home – especially those he had worked with during his time there.
“So now I want to bring some kind of joy to those soldiers and to those staying in the front line by doing what I do.” Usyk has also said he intends to return to Kyiv immediately after his second showdown with Joshua, saying: “I must be in my country.”
