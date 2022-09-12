SPORTS
Ligue 1: Neymar is one of the best players in the world – PSG coach, Galtier
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has said Neymar is one of the world’s best players following his recent form.
Neymar netted the only goal as PSG beat Brest 1-0 on Saturday.
The Brazil forward has started the campaign in stunning form, scoring 10 goals in only nine matches.
He has also provided seven assists for his team mates.
“I have always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet, but I have a much more informed and sharpened eye on his daily investment. Before, during and after training sessions,” Galtier told reporters.
“He is very invested on a personal level but also in the interest of the team. He is a great professional and a great player. I discover him with pleasure every day,” he added.
SPORTS
Juventus boss Max Allegri responds to disallowed goal, red card drama and brawl
Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he “never” talks to referees after his Juventus side were denied a dramatic late winner against Salernitana.
The Bianconeri were 2-0 down at the break against their mid-table opponents, but goals from Gleison Bremer and Leo Bonucci levelled things up in the second half. Summer signing Arkadiusz Milik looked to have snatched a last-gasp winner for the hosts, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following a VAR check.
Milik was shown a second yellow card for his celebrations before the goal was chalked off, while Juan Cuadrado of Juve and Salernitana defender Federico Fazio were also sent off by referee Matteo Marcenaro. Allegri himself was also given his marching orders amid the drama, and the Italian has had his say on the matter.
“I don’t want to know anything,” Allegri told DAZN, via Gianluca Di Marzio. “I never talk to the referees.”
An Antonio Candreva goal and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty had put Davide Nicola’s visitors two goals to the good at half-time. However, some on Juve’s side believed Italy international Candreva played Milik onside for the disallowed winner.
“A goal has been cancelled which I don’t know if it was good or not,” Allegri continued. “Only thing: I would like to see the images because there was Candreva who is under the flag.
“It takes other images to understand it. The referees, however, must be left alone, the protagonists of the matches are the players.”
The dropped points left Juventus down in eighth place in Serie A, with just four points separating the top nine. The Turin side are unbeaten in the league, winning two games and drawing four, but lost their Champions League opener away to Paris Saint-Germain.
Salernitana, who stayed up by a single point last term, are now unbeaten in five after losing their opener against Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Only one of those was a victory, though, leaving the team three points behind Juve.
SPORTS
Fury issues Joshua newultimatum
Tyson Fury has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua to accept the fight on his terms after offering him a chance at the heavyweight championship belts.
The highly-anticipated fight between the two could now be in doubt after the Gypsy King stated that he is not happy with Joshua’s response to the fight negotiations.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Joshua had reportedly accepted Fury’s offer ahead of a proposed fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Fury revealed that he has offered Joshua a 60:40 split for a potential fight.
However, the two have yet to agree on a date for the fight, with Joshua wanting it to be held on December 17. Fury has now admitted that he’d like to fight earlier, with details emerging that Fury is looking to fight again in March -potentially against Oleksandr Usyk.
Posting on his social media today, the Gyspy King sent a clear message to AJ.
He said, “AJ, I still haven’t heard from you. I am going to do a video every hour for the full day, until you agree or don’t agree. And just to clarify, there has never been a December 17 fight, ever. There’s only ever been November 26 at Wembley or December 3.
“This is it AJ, Eddie – don’t get scared now. Agree to the fight and let’s give the fans what they want. Go time.
SPORTS
Champions League: One fixture moved over Queen’s death
Rangers have announced that their Champions League group game against Napoli has been moved to Wednesday, September 14 at 8pm.
The fixture was due to be played the day before but has been rescheduled due to restrictions with policing resources after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“This is due to the severe limitations on policing resources and organisational challenges related to the ongoing events surrounding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Rangers, of course, recognise this switch in date will inconvenience a number of our loyal supporters, and refunds will be available to those unable to attend the match,” a statement from Ranger said.
The club also confirmed that there will be no Napoli fans at the match which will allow them to make more tickets available for fans to watch Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.
The same will be at the away fixture to support “sporting integrity”.
Rangers lost their opening game of the Champions League away at Ajax as they were beaten 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Napoli however thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
