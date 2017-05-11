LG poll: Tinubu gives 18 APC chieftains automatic ticket,

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, on Wednesday was at the state secretariat of party where he gave a directive that 18 former council chairmen be given automatic ticket to contest the forthcoming local government poll taking place across the state.

Tinubu, while giving the directive, said this was based on the agreement long entered into by leaders of APC, just as he also directed that the Sole Administrators who took over from Executive Secretaries (ES) of the LGs and LCDAs would not be allowed to contest in the election.

The APC National Leader, who commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his sterling performance so far and Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for his exemplary role as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, also directed party leaders in all the 57 councils in the state to give special concession to youths and women, while also urging members of the party in Surulere to give peace a chance and drop all forms of public disorder.

Giving clarification on one of the directives and in response to issues raised by party members that the ES should be disallowed from contesting, Tinubu said: “Doing such would amount to denying them their rights having left office more than a year ago. It is just like saying that Governor Ambode or Senators and other party leaders should not be allowed second term.”

Speaking on the 2015 General Election, which he described as most challenging, Tinubu recalled how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President Goodluck Jonathan moved to take over the state by all means, including spending huge cash.

He, however, said the APC members resolutely stood their ground and ensured the victory of the party.

Tinubu commended members of the party for supporting Governor Ambode in the 2015 exercise, and urged that the candidates of the party for the forthcoming local government election should also be supported.

“Governor Ambode you have not let us down. He is doing a fantastic job, in an environment where there is economic recession is a big challenge, they say he might not be able to do it, but he is doing it and doing it perfectly.

“He has a very good team of performers, it takes a leader to lead a team to victory and a leader to think and dream. He thinks and performs and he is doing a great job, we are very proud of him,” Tinubu said.

On Obasa, the APC National Leader, The APC National Leader especially praised the Speaker for his maturity and purposeful leadership which engendered the defection of six lawmakers from the opposition PDP to APC.

Asiwaju Tinubu also praised Obasa for ensuring peace and tranquility in the House which he said had engendered smooth relationship with the Executive arm of government, leading which to the massive development and growth of the state.

“Our Speaker, Obasa is doing a fantastic job. He’s performing really well. He’s doing well and his performance has been fantastic,” he said.

Governor Ambode, in his remark, charged APC members in the state to work round the clock to ensure that the party won all available elective positions in the forthcoming July 22 council elections.

Governor Ambode said it was important for the party to come out tops in the elections, adding that it would go a long way to ensure that the state continued to make steady progress.

While attributing his success in the 2015 gubernatorial elections to the dedication of party members and chieftains of the party, especially the APC National Leader, Tinubu, Governor Ambode charged them to rally round the party yet again to ensure victory for the party in the polls.

“Almost exactly two years after, we have cause to thank God. I am able to look back that the confidence you give me two years ago and all of you working together to make sure I defeated the PDP candidate was no small feat.

“I have come here not only to attend this meeting but to say a big thank you to all of you. I want to thank you for being the first set of people that believed in me and thereafter God has been so gracious, he has not allowed me to disappoint u. I want to say a big thank you to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the State APC Chairmen and Exco members for supporting that course.

“If there is any party remaining in Nigeria today, that party is manifested in all the good things coming out of Lagos State. Why are we here; we are here to count our blessings and renew the course of unity to move forward as one great party.

“I want to implore all of us, whatever it is that would have transpired, it is very clear that this coming LG elections is all in your hands; just the same way we have done in the last two years, my call to all members of our great party is that all 57 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas must be won by APC without exception,” the Governor Ambode said.

Noting that there were challenges and issues that had emanated in the run up to the local government elections, Governor Ambode, nonetheless urged members to stand by the decisions of the party leaders, which according to him, would bring about the best for all.

“This is our first gathering this year, it is very significant, it is instructive and we are meeting on a very happy note. We have begun a new journey into the crusade to make Nigeria a progressive nation and it is starting from this process that we would use; our Chairmen, Councilors, SLGS and this is the new chart that we want to follow in this state.

“A whole lot of things have happened; it is left in the hands of Asiwaju to proclaim the way forward for all of us. So, whatever direction Asiwaju say we should go, we would go,” he said.