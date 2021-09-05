POLITICS
LG Poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polling unit where Governor Nasir El-Rufai cast his ballot in the Kaduna Local Government elections.
The polling Unit is located at Unguwar Sarki Ward in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.
According the the result, PDP got 86 votes while APC got 62 votes for the chairmanship election, while PDP got 100 votes as against APC’s 53 in the councillorship.
The presiding Officer at the Unit Muhammad Sani announced the result at the the end of the election.
Moments after he cast his ballot, the governor had said: “We are not going to behave like other parties or other state government of the ruling party. We will allow the people of Kaduna State to elect who they want.
“We do not have to win everywhere, though we have worked for the people of Kaduna State, they have seen our foot print, the govt and the local government everywhere, they have seen and we are confident that all reasonable minded people will vote for our party, our candidate because they know we are committed to the welfare of the people.
“We don’t believe in cheating, we don’t believe in rigging election but also we don’t believe that other people should cheat us. And that is why we encouraged SIECOM to come up with a very improved system and am impressed with the whole thing.”
Kaduna postpones LG elections in four troubled councils
The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has postponed the local government elections scheduled to hold Saturday 4th September to 25th September in four of the 23 local government areas of the state.
The elections are however to hold as scheduled on Saturday in the remaining 19 local government areas.
Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, who announced the postponement in a statement on Friday, said the decision was informed by the security report.
Dr. Dikko-Audu, however, explained that the security operatives would be fully deployed to the affected local government areas on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives and property.
According to the KADSIECOM Chairman, “We are all aware of the recent escalation of the security situation in Kaduna State. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the state, that security reports in the state would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the local government council elections in a number of local government areas.
PDP Governors’ Forum denies telling Uche Secondus to resign
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has denied it called for the resignation of embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.
Hon CID Maduabum, Director General of the Forum disclosed this in a statement.
Maduabum described the interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal after their emergency meeting on Thursday as mischievous.
He said, “The PDP Governors Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP, in spite of the Kebbi State High Court Order reinstating him.
“The PDP Governors Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous. At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Cout Order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.
“This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.”
PDP Crisis: Court restores Secondus, governors okay Akinwonmi
The twist and turns in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis are not about to fizzle out.
Party leaders at the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Governors Forum, at separate meetings on Thursday, ratified Yemi Akinwonmi — Deputy Chairman (South) — as acting chairman in place of the court-suspended Chairman Uche Secondus.
A Rivers High Court on Monday suspended Secondus by granting an order of injunction requested by some party members.
But yesterday, a Kebbi High Court granted another order returning Secondus as national chairman.
A Vacation Judge, Justice Nusirat. I. Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her at Birinin Kebbi, the state capital.
In the case, cited as KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents.
She said it was necessary to issue an interim order on the purported suspension of Secondus, pending the determination of the case.
The order reads: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.
“Any further order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the Groumstances.
Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.
