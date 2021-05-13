LG elections: Funke Akindele’s former Husband, Kendo flags off campaign

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State, former husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and one of the leading aspirants for the Oshodi/ Isolo local government chairmanship seat, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has flagged off his campaign .

The flag off took place on Tuesday evening at the popular Jalisco Mini stadium in Oshodi.

The event also coincided with the distribution of food items to his supporters and residents of Oshodi to celebrate Eid-el Fitri.

The event was attended by party leaders, various youth groups,, market men and women and thousands of party faithful.

Almaroof popularly known as Kendo is the anointed candidate of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musuliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo.

Recall that MC Oluomo came under fire last week for threatening to unleash violence on his political opponents if they continue to oppose his anointed candidate for the Oshodi Local government chairmanship race.