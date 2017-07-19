LG election: LASG extends restriction of movement

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday extended the restriction of movement across the State noting that it had been slightly expanded and will now be enforced between 7 am and 3pm on Saturday July 22, to allow for a smooth conduct of the Local Government elections and unhindered participation.

In a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Government also reiterated the call for a peaceful and orderly conduct by the electorates on Saturday as the State holds elections that will usher in new Chairmen and Councillors in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas across the State.

According to the Commissioner, the State Government and security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a free and fair election, while ensuring safety of electoral officials and voters.

He also urged residents to be peaceful and orderly in casting and protecting their votes in their respective wards for Chairmen and councilors who are expected to drive development at the third tier of government.

Ayorinde explained that as the election that would bring on board a new set of public officers for the next four years at the local government level, the restriction of movement will allow the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission and the security agencies to distribute electoral materials in good time and ensure a seamless electoral process.

“The police and other security agencies have been maintaining law and order since the commencement of campaign by political parties. They are poised to ensure that the voting on Saturday is conducted smoothly without public disturbance,” he said.

He added that all political parties, candidates and their supporters as well as the general public are assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.