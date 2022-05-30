SPORTS
Lewandowski wins European Golden Shoe again [Top 5]
With the 2021/2022 European season over, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has won the Golden Shoe for the second year running.
The Poland striker netted 35 goals for the Bundesliga champions to claim the prize.
In second place is Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, who finished with 28 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.
Mbappe last week agreed a stunning three-year deal to continue with PSG, snubbing a big move to Real Madrid as a free agent.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio) both netted 27 times in the past season.
Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder scored 25 goals for the French club.
Thierry Henry sends brutal message to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s final heartbreak
Thierry Henry fired a brutal shot at Mohamed Salah after Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.
The Reds were edged out 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris – Vinicius Junior’s second-half striker proving to be enough for the Spanish giants to claim their 14th European crown in all. It was the second time that Liverpool have been beaten by Real in just a number of years having also been on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline in Kiev back in 2018 – Gareth Bale having inspired Los Blancos to victory with two stunning, second-half strikes.
Ahead of the rematch between the two sides in the French capital, Liverpool forward Salah expressed his desire for revenge with the Egyptian forward having suffered a shoulder injury following a heavy challenge by then Real captain Sergio Ramos four years ago. Unfortunately, that revenge did not materialise, with Henry now criticising the Egyptian for his pre-match comments.
The Frenchman said: “We have said it so many times, it’s about putting the ball into the back of the net. They [ Real Madrid ] have one on target and they score.
“Liverpool had a lot. But they faced Thibaut Courtois. Remember what I said in the semi-final, people don’t give him the credit he deserves. He’s one of the best keepers in the world and better than Ederson. And he’s shown it tonight.
“I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say, ‘it was revenge and all of that’. When you talk before a final, you have to win it.”
It was not for want of trying for Liverpool on the night at the Stade de France having dominated large swaths of the game. They outshot their illustrious opponents, only to find the inspired Thibaut Courtois in the way.
Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the form of the Belgian international certainly made it tricky for Liverpool to find a way back into the tie. Speaking after the match, he said: “They scored a goal, we didn’t.
“That’s the easiest explanation in the world of football. Harsh, but we respect it of course. When the goalkeeper is man of the match something is wrong. Something is going wrong for the other team.
“I think Madrid had one shot on target and it was a goal. But I understand 100% and respect it 100% that the reason for playing football and having competitions is to win the game. “Whatever you do, within the rules, is completely fine. We played a good game, but when you lose 1-0 you have to admit it wasn’t good enough.”
Peseiro loses first game as Super Eagles coach, Mexico beat Nigeria 2-1
T first match of Coach José Peseiro as Head Coach of the Super Eagles ended in a loss.
The Super Eagles were beaten 2-1 by CONCACAF ‘s perennial champions Mexico .
The match was played at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.
Missing so many first-team players including Captain Ahmed Musa and being the first time they were coming together for any session since the disappointment of 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket miss, the three–time African champions were projected to be sitting ducks for the Mexicans to roast in the State of Texas – a jurisdiction that shares a border with Mexico and where Mexico’s lingua franca, Spanish is taught in schools as a second language.
The El Tri, dainty, cohesive, coherent and egged on by over 52,000 roaring spectators in the largest covered arena in the world, bossed the opening minutes with their crisp passes, awesome positional play and nonchalant telepathy.
In this pulsating period, they were able to shoot ahead after 13 minutes when Santiago Gimenez found himself all alone with goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and steered home despite Uzoho’s valiant efforts to keep the ball away.
The arena, which also has the world’s largest hung-scoreboard, rocked to its foundation after this, and the Eagles had to summon courage, sense of mission and ambition not to collapse entirely under pressure.
Onslaught after onslaught led to several opportunities for the El Tri, but Uzoho and the Nigeria rearguard, with Semi Ajayi, William Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem kept the wolves off the door.
Luis Francisco Romo, Captain Andres Guardado, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Jesus Gallardo, Roberto Alvarado and Gimenez sought to frisk the Nigeria defence now and again, but they could not breach the wall again.
Peseiro opted for a flexible and interesting 3-5-2 formation, with Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey deployed as wing backs, and Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Innocent Bonke serving in midfield. Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi searched for the goals.
It was to the consternation of the overwhelming Mexican support and bench, led by Coach Gerardo Martino, when Nigeria equalized in the 54th minute, after Calvin Bassey’s superb in-swinger was nodded home by Dessers, with goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota scrambling in vain.
However, the Eagles, while searching for a winner, conceded an unfortuitous own goal in the 56th minute, as Ekong swept into his own while trying to clear the ball from danger.
Home–based professionals Sani Faisal, Victor Mbaoma, Chiamaka Madu and Ishaq Kayode who came in after the first 45 minutes, also gave good account of themselves.
“I am happy with what we put up out there. It was the first time after the disappointment of the World Cup playoff and you can say this is a makeshift team, while Mexico had their full-strength squad out there. I like what I saw today and I have confidence that we have appointed the right coach that can restore the glory of the Super Eagles and make them start winning once more,” President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, said after the game.
Nigeria had eight shots on goal compared to Mexico’s 12, while Uzoho made four saves as against Cota’s one.
The Eagles are scheduled to fly to New Jersey on Sunday morning, ahead of Thursday’s clash with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.
Roman Abramovich issues new statement on Chelsea sale as 19-year reign finally ends
Roman Abramovich has bid goodbye to Chelsea as the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital formally takes control of the club.
The buyout, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has rumbled on since March. Now, 88 days after Abramovich officially put the Blues up for sale, US billionaire Boehly is poised to finally take over at the west London club on Monday.
Now, in a statement carried on Chelsea’s official website, Abramovich has declared: “It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.
“The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.
“I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch. It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.
“I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman.”
The proceeds of Chelsea’s sale – expected to be £2.5bn – will be frozen in a UK bank account on completion of the sale. The UK Government will then need to issue a further licence to allow those funds to be diverted to a new charitable foundation, to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.
Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates in June 2003 and led them into a trophy-laden era which saw them crowned Premier League champions five times, Champions League winners twice and Europa League winners twice. The Russian-Israeli billionaire changed the face of English football with his arrival.
But the future of the club was plunged into question after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine earlier this year. That saw Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2, before being sanctioned by the UK government on March 10, as a chaotic period ensue at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s sale has required UK Government, European Union and Portuguese Government approval due to the sanctions imposed on Abramovich.
