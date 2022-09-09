SPORTS
Lewandowski, Benzema, Haaland: Xavi leaves out Mbappe in three best strikers in the world
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has named Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland as better strikers than Kylian Mbappe.
On Tuesday, Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 in the Champions League.
Benzema limped off early during Real Madrid’s 3-0 win away to Celtic.
Haaland netted a brace for Manchester City in a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla, while Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick for Xavi’s Barcelona at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.
It was after watching Lewandowski’s exceptional performance in the 5-1 drubbing that Xavi declared him one of the best three strikers on the planet.
“It’s fantastic to have him in the team, I can’t praise him enough. But it’s not just the hat-trick, it’s everything he does and what he brings,” Xavi said of Lewandowski.
“Apart from the goals, he makes the team play, he understands when to press, he gives us many solutions in attack, how he communicates, he understands the game. The best? There’s him, Benzema and also Haaland.”
SPORTS
Real Sociedad beat Man United 1-0
A Brais Mendez penalty helped Real Sociedad beat Manchester United 1-0 in their Europa League Group E opener on Thursday, which followed an impeccably observed tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Old Trafford fell silent before kick-off to honour Her Majesty, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96, while players from both sides wore black armbands in tribute to the monarch.
Live Score reports that Cristiano Ronaldo – making just his second start of the season – went close on a number of occasions for the hosts, who registered just three shots on target in the whole game.
The Red Devils’ four-game winning streak was ended shortly before the hour mark when Mendez slotted home from 12 yards after substitute Lisandro Martinez had handled in the area.
United were comfortably the better side in the opening 30 minutes, yet they failed to carve out any clear opportunities.
Ronaldo thought he had given his side the lead 10 minutes before the interval, but his powerful header was ruled out after he had strayed into an offside position.
The Portuguese superstar inexplicably headed wide with the goal at his mercy immediately after the restart, before lashing just over from outside the penalty area.
La Real went ahead in the 58th minute when Mendez powered home from the spot after David Silva’s shot had struck Martinez’s arm.
Erik ten Hag brought on Bruno Fernandes at half-time, and Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in the second half, but United were unable to find a way past the visitors’ stubborn backline in the closing stages.
This defeat was United’s first in 19 home matches in the Europa League – a run that started with victory over FC Midtjylland in February 2016, Live Score said.
Meanwhile, it was La Real’s first-ever win against English opponents in Europe at the seventh time of asking.
Both sides return to domestic action on Sunday, with United away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League and La Real visiting Getafe in LaLiga.
SPORTS
Amusan sets new record, wins Diamond League trophy
Nigeria’s world record holder Tobi Amusan set a new record on Thursday as she won another trophy after finishing in 12.29s to successfully defend her Diamond League title.
She won the women’s 100 meters hurdles at this year’s Diamond League in Zurich.
Kendra Harrison of the United States and Britany Anderson of Jamaica finished second and third, respectively, behind the champion.
The 25-year-old had in August, won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
This was after she had, at the World Athletic Championship, broken the hurdles record in the semi-finals in 12.12s.
Amusan is the the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the championship with her wind speed display in Eugene, Oregon.
She also defended her African championships title with a 12:57s.
Amusan has been a leading model for females in the athletic world, home and abroad.
SPORTS
Sport shuts down after death of Queen as period of national mourning declared
Sport has immediately begun to shut down in response to the death of The Queen.
Golf and The Queen’s favourite sport of horse racing were all suspended as soon as her death was announced by Buckingham Palace.
Play was suspended at the BWM PGA Championship at Wentworth, while racing at Southwell and Chelmsford was called off when the news broke.
In rugby union, Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership clash against Saracens due to take place last night.
Friday’s play in the rain-delayed Third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval was postponed and a decision will be made soon on the remaining days’ action.
Thursday night’s football in the Europa League goes ahead after discussions between the clubs, the FA and UEFA.
Arsenal’s game against FC Zurich had already kicked off when news of The Queen’s passing was announced and there was a minute’s silence at half-time.
There was also a minute’s silence before kick-off at Old Trafford and both the Manchester United and Real Sociedad players wore black armbands. The flags at Old Trafford were also at half-mast.
It is understood United would have called the game off if asked, but fans had already started taking their seats in the ground.
Burnley are due to play Norwich at Turf Moor tonight at the start of a busy weekend of Premier League and EFL action and both leagues will be guided by the Government over whether the games should go ahead.
No sporting action will happen on the day of The Queen’s funeral and it is understood football bosses have been told to gauge the ‘mood of a nation’ when deciding what to do during this period of official mourning.
RFL bosses were last night deciding what to do and Leeds are due to play the Catalan Dragons tonight and Huddersfield are scheduled to face Salford on Saturday in the Super League play-offs.
Boxing promoter BOXXER were also weighing up whether or not to cancel their historic all-female show at London’s O2 on Friday night, which features Savannah Marshall’s clash with Claressa Shields for the women’s undisputed world middleweight title.
