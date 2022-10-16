Leviss claims Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders misled her

Raquel Leviss claims Oliver Saunders “misled” her before they went on a date.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 28, told Page Six exclusively that she had no idea “Real Housewife” Garcelle Beauvais’ 31-year-old son was married when they hung out at the beginning of September.

“I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me,” she alleged to us at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.

“I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

Leviss revealed she was in the middle of preparing to grab dinner with Saunders when she learned about his wife, Samantha Saunders.

“I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that,” she recalled, adding that Samantha was right in calling out Oliver on Instagram because his behavior was “unacceptable.”

Leviss continued, “It was a stressful day, stressful two days afterwards.”

Samantha claimed in a series of Instagram posts at the time that her husband had “made out” with Leviss while cameras were rolling for Season 10 of “Pump Rules.”

She also called out Oliver — who has been working at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas — for planning “to continue to go on a date with Raquel” even after he got caught.

“He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant,” alleged Samantha, who shares a 2-year-old son named Oliver Jr. with Oliver.

Vanderpump, 62, eventually stepped in and even spoke to Beauvais, 55, about the situation.

“I feel like Lisa just kind of wants to make sure she that she hears both sides of the story and fully understands,” Leviss explained to Page Six on Saturday.

“I feel like she might have talked to Garcelle and understood more of Oliver’s side, but I feel like I need to stand up for myself and hold my own because he put me in a situation that I didn’t want to be in and I didn’t ask for.”

Leviss’ co-star Scheana Shay also has her back.

“I hate that she was put in that position. I think it was unfair that she was lied to and misled because now, forever, she will have that stamp on her,” Shay, 37, told us at BravoCon. “She didn’t deserve that.”

The “Good as Gold” singer also admitted that she and her husband, Brock Davies, may have gotten caught up in the drama.

“Oliver and Brock were talking, and we were going to do a double date,” she revealed. “I’ve not seen him or spoken to him since.”

Leviss’ ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, with whom she broke up in December 2021, weighed in on the SURver’s brief entanglement with Oliver, too.

“Maybe she just wanted to do that the whole time [we were together],” he speculated to Page Six on Saturday. “Maybe she just needed to get it out of her system. Maybe it makes her feel more her. I don’t know, whatever makes her happy.”