The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, on Monday led thousands of Muslim faithful to pray for rain as Maiduguri witnessed a dry spell for weeks.

During the special prayers (Salatul Istisqa) at Ramat square, the faithful sought intervention from Allah for favour. In his short remarks, the Shehu of Borno called on the participants to repent of their sins.

“We should continue to repent, ask forgiveness, distribute arms and pray for abundant rainfall,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, Aliyu Babagana, a farmer in Maiduguri, explained that the prolonged dry spell had affected early planting.

Another farmer, Abubakar Bakura, also said his crops had dried up because of lack of rain.

“Many of us that have planted early are going through a tough time now, that is why everyone answered the call when Shehu called for the prayer,” he said.