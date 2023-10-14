The leader of South-West socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said he leaves Nigerians to judge the attempts by President Bola Tinubu to stop his challenger, Atiku Abubakar, and other interested parties from accessing his academic records, which has become a nationwide controversy.

Adebanjo noted that nobody needed a “rocket science” to understand what was happening by Tinubu’s frantic efforts to stop access to his academic records.

Recently a United States court ruled that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, should be allowed to access Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University. Tinubu had appealed the ruling though his appeal did not stand and Atiku was finally granted access to the documents, which has sparked a bigger controversy.

Atiku has already approached the Supreme Court with same evidences of alleged discrepancies in Tinubu’s academic records.

Speaking in an interview with PUNCH in response to the controversy, Adebanjo said, “What do you make of it yourself? When you say you have a certificate and they say you should make it public. For example, how can they tell me now that I should provide my academic record and I will now tell them not to get the record; it sounds somehow. Academic record is a public document. If I told you I worked at a bank and you told me that you were going to the bank to find out if I truly worked there, then I say don’t go there. What does that mean? You don’t need rocket science to tell you what is happening, but let the people judge.

“Personally, I don’t want to be involved in this issue of academic record. All I know is that for any political figure, your life is no longer private. Everything about him is public and if any public figure is now saying anything contrary, I leave the public to judge.”

Speaking on the agitation or otherwise for Yoruba Nation, he added, “The country is better together, but it means getting together on the principle of equity, fairness and inclusiveness. Then, everybody will be better together. I won’t be in a Nigeria where one tribe is cheating me. That is the essence of equity and that is why there should be federalism in a multi-national, I mean ethnic nationalities, nation where every nation will develop at its own space. The moment you don’t do that and you allow one section to dominate the other, there is no fairness there. So, if we are sincere about keeping Nigeria together as a nation, then adopt federalism where every section will be equal.”