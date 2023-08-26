Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins seems to be extending the olive branch to May Edochie, the wife of Yul Edochie.

Recall that Sarah Martins made several unprintable remarks about May Edochie, following the actor’s marriage to her friend, Judy Austin.

On Friday evening, Rita Edochie slammed Sarah Martins over allegations of sponsoring trolls against May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle.

The sister-in-law of Pete Edochie slammed Sarah for always interfering in Edochie’s family drama.

She reminded Sarah of the time she lied that May went to London with another woman’s husband, called May an unfit wife, and defended his reason for marrying Judy, among others.

The veteran, however, warned Sarah and co not to anger her into coming out on social media to address the whole saga.

Replying her, Sarah warned the veteran to stop clout chasing with her name, as she noted how the veteran was fond of chasing clout.

She stated that Rita is free to assume whatever she wants from an innocent cruise post, however, she should stop mentioning her name and spreading false rumors of her bullying May.

Sarah Martins makes peace with May Edochie

Now taking to her Instagram page to make peace, Sarah tendered an apology to anyone who has been hurt directly or indirectly by her.

Calling for love to lead, she noted how she is unbreakable as she is a strong woman.

“NO!!!

You can’t BREAK me!!!

I’ve always been a strong girl. Forever will!!! Cheers to happiness!!! Cheers to more love.

If I’ve ever hurt you especially or indirectly, I AM SORRY.

Let love lead”.