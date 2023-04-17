Leonardo DiCaprio caused a social media stir this weekend after he was spotted attending a Coachella Festival after-party with Kanye West’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex, Irina Shayk.

Titanic star Leo, 48, who has a reputation for ‘only dating women under 25’ had tongues wagging in light of the fact Irina is 37.

Model Irina, who has a five-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, was pictured enjoying a chat with the actor alongside her fellow model Stella Maxwell.

Actor Leo — a festival regular — was seen wearing a trademark baseball cap and face mask as he leaned in to get close to Irina, who donned a floral-patterned top.

In one snap he appeared to be adjusting Irina’s left earring and in another his hand was close to touching the model’s bare shoulder.

Earlier this week, Love Island host Maya Jama set the record straight about her “romance” with Hollywood A-lister, after the pair were widely-rumoured to have entered a ‘secret’ relationship.

The 28-year-old Bristol babe was reported to have partied multiple times with Leonardo this year in Paris and New York.

Then more recently, rumours that the pair are dating escalated further when Maya posted a video to her Instagram this week.