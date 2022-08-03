SPORTS
Leno breaks silence after leaving Arsenal for London rivals
Bernd Leno’s permanent move from Arsenal to Fulham was confirmed late on Tuesday night.
The Premier League newcomers will pay the Gunners an initial £3million, with a further £1m due to Arsenal based on Premier League appearances.
Arsenal will get an additional £2m if Fulham escape relegation this season and another £2m if they do the same the following campaign, meaning the total package could be worth up to £8m.
“It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.
“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing,” Leno told FFCtv.
Leno leaves the Emirates after losing the starting place after the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.
The German arrived at Arsenal in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £22m.
Leno, 30, has signed a three-year contract with a club option for a further 12 months.
Erik ten Hag ‘snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’ as he picks Man Utd front three to start season
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to start the curtain-raiser to Manchester United ‘s new Premier League season on the bench.
The Portuguese superstar has been attempting to force though a departure from the Red Devils for much of the summer window. So far, he has been unable to find a new club, with United also unwilling to let him leave Old Trafford just a year into his second spell in Manchester.
His attempts to leave saw him miss the pre-season tour of Asia and Australia earlier this summer. In fact, his first appearance under new boss Erik ten Hag only came on Sunday as he was hauled off at half-time of their draw with Rayo Vallecano.
While Ten Hag has insisted that that move had been planned as a result of his lack of match fitness, it appears that Ronaldo has still not done enough to earn a starting spot against Brighton. According to The Sun, the 37-year-old is expected to have a ‘humiliating stint’ on the bench.
With his future still in doubt and his fitness not up to the same standard as the rest of the squad, Ronaldo will be a substitute against the Seagulls. Instead, Ten Hag will continue with the front three that has started many of United’s pre-season outings.
That means that Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can all expect to be selected for the visit of Brighton on Sunday. The report suggests that if that trio continues to perform well, Ronaldo could be kept on the bench even when he returns to full fitness.
His cameo on Sunday included what appeared to be a disagreement with Ten Hag on the touchline. He then left Old Trafford before full-time, rather than stay to listen to the United manager’s post-match debrief.
The news of Ronaldo’s benching comes as he continues to attempt to force through an exit. United are refusing to budge though, but that has not stopped the attacker’s agent Jorge Mendes from continuing his search for a new club for his client.
While Ronaldo’s future remains up in the air, Ten Hag is instead putting his full focus into his first competitive game in charge. That will come against Graham Potter’s Brighton, with Ten Hag insisting his side are ready to start their campaign.
Premier League clubs to stop taking knee with gesture only for certain fixtures
The Premier League has confirmed that players are to stop taking the knee before most games this season, with the gesture now being kept for high-profile fixtures, following discussions between the league and the captains of all 20 clubs.
There is a growing belief that the gesture’s impact has been weakened following two seasons of constant use. It was first introduced following the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020.
And by reserving its use for big matches they hope that it will carry greater resonance in the fight for equality. Players will take the knee before this weekend’s opening round of fixtures; the No Room for Racism matches in October and March; the Boxing Day fixtures; the final league matches of the season and the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.
In a statement the captains said: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause. We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”
A small number of players, including Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, had already stopped last season because they felt it had lost meaning. The entire Brentford squad then joined their team-mate Toney in remaining upright.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson last season said that there was still a feeling at Anfield of the knee getting a strong message across – but across the league that belief has now shifted.
“Everybody’s entitled to do what they will feel comfortable doing,’ the midfielder told GQ magazine after Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso had decided to stand. “I know Marcos is against any form of racism, so we’re all fighting for the same thing here and we all have the same message. But, for myself and the players at Liverpool, I think we are still in favour of it and that it is still having an impact.”
Overall the gesture has been seen as a success and explains why it will continue on occasion. At the beginning a significant number of supporters across the country booed the players as they knelt but there was a notable change in reaction during last summer’s European Championship.
Some senior members of government, including home secretary Priti Patel, had justified the jeers based on freedom of speech while referring to the knee as “gesture politics”. But she then changed tune after the Euros final, when several England stars were racially abused.
That led to Aston Villa centre back Tyrone Mings calling Patel out on social media. “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”
Transfer: Arteta to make two more signings for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will make two more summer transfer signings this month.
This claim was made by respected transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.
Arsenal have already made five major signings this summer.
The Gunners recently signed the likes of Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “It will take some time, but I’m sure Arsenal will be busy in August with one or two more signings.
“It depends on the opportunities or outgoings, though.”
