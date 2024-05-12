



British boxing legend Lennox Lewis has expressed concern for Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson. The exhibition bout, which is scheduled for July 20, has raised concerns among fans and pundits due to Tyson’s age and the significant difference in experience between the two fighters.

Lewis, who defeated Tyson in 2002, believes that Paul could be in danger against Tyson’s powerful punches. “I’m looking forward to it because you’ve got to look at these guys as entertainers. The public love them and want to see them in action,” Lewis told The Guardian. “I’m concerned for Jake Paul. Tyson still knows how to punch, as you can see when he’s hitting a bag. If Jake Paul gets hit by one of those punches, he’s going to feel it. I know Jake Paul doesn’t want to get hit. “Tyson comes forward and he knows how to cut off the ring. It could be a matter of time, as how good is Jake Paul’s defence? I saw Mike a couple of weeks ago and he looked good. He was walking around without a shirt and showing off his body so he’s getting ready.”

The fight between Tyson and Paul has generated significant interest and controversy. While some view it as an entertaining spectacle, others have criticized the mismatch and the potential risks involved. Lewis’s comments highlight the concerns surrounding the fight, while also acknowledging the entertainment value it offers. Despite Tyson’s lengthy hiatus from the ring and his age, he was granted a professional boxing license by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations in early May. The upcoming heavyweight bout will feature eight rounds of two minutes each, deviating from the norm with 14oz gloves instead of the usual 10oz.

Lewis meanwhile, at 58 years old, has also been tempted with propositions to return to the boxing scene, despite hanging up his gloves in 2003 following a triumphant TKO against Vitali Klitschko. The Olympic gold medallist from 1988 responded about the possibility of a comeback but suggested he’s content with his retirement life. “Yeah, [people] do [try to tempt me back into the ring]. But, as my friend says, I ain’t no fool. For me, money talks, ——– walks. I’d 100 per cent consider it. “I [work out regularly]. I ran five miles this morning, swam a couple of lengths, 100m. Then I woke up and took a shower. As my friend in showbusiness say, I decided to retire and leave them wanting more.”





