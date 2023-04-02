Leicester sack Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City are on the lookout for a new manager having parted ways with Brendan Rodgers by mutual agreement following four years at the helm.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss led the Foxes to FA Cup glory and twice to the brink of Champions League qualification but their form dipped with relegation staring them in the face.

Their 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace proved to be his last game in charge of the club, with his final record standing at 92 wins from 204 matches.

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will be taking charge of training and match preparation, with Chris Davies and Glen Driscoll leaving the club.

Rodgers walked away from Celtic to take the job back in 2019, having won seven trophies in Scotland after his time at Liverpool came to an end.

Despite an upturn of form with four wins from five fixtures before the World Cup, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha had seen enough after one point from their last six.