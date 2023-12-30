Leicester Consolidate Promotion Push As Ipswich Stumble

Leicester consolidated their position on top of the Championship with a 2-0 win at Cardiff, while their promotion rivals Ipswich were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling QPR on Friday. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Justin were on target for the Foxes in their 20th victory from 25 league games this term. Leicester are firm favourites for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation. They could also shatter Reading’s record Championship points total of 106 set in the 2005-06 season.

With 62 points already, they sit eight clear of second-placed Ipswich and 11 ahead of Southampton in third.

The top two are promoted automatically to the Premier League.

Ipswich lost the chance to pull away from the chasing pack as they were frustrated by QPR at Portman Road.

QPR came closest to a winner when Steve Cook’s header hit the post and ran across the goal line.

Che Adams and Carlos Alcaraz netted as Southampton beat Plymouth 2-1 at St Mary’s. Southampton’s success came in front of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a noted Saints fan.

After Adams and Alcaraz scored in the second half, Ryan Hardie pulled one back in stoppage-time. But Southampton are now on a 17-league match unbeaten run, two short of their 102-year club record.

Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion suffered another blow as they were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Grady Diangana’s 37th-minute goal earned Carlos Corberan’s fifth placed team their second successive home win.

Fourth placed Leeds have won one of their last five games and trail Ipswich by nine points.

Hull moved back into the play-off places with a 3-2 victory over 10-man Blackburn at the MKM Stadium.

Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly scored early in the first half for Hull.

Sammie Szmodics and Harry Pickering netted to draw Blackburn level at the break, but Alfie Jones’ winner after 63 minutes condemned Jon Dahl Tomasson to another damaging loss.

Blackburn were reduced to 10 men when Dominic Hyam was sent off for a second bookable offence after 74 minutes.

Jonny Howson scored the winner moments after missing a penalty to give Middlesbrough a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tom Bradshaw’s first-half strike helped Millwall extend their unbeaten run to four matches with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Norwich at The Den.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)