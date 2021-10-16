SPORTS
Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Foxes add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery
Leicester City ended Manchester United’s 29-game unbeaten run away from home at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The Reds Devils took an early lead through a stunning Mason Greenwood goal but Youri Tielemans’ spectacular equaliser made it 1-1 just after the half-hour mark.
A faltering and lethargic United had David De Gea to thank for some late interventions in the hope of ensuring United came away from the match with a point.
But Caglar Soyuncu’s late strike appeared to have snatched the Foxes all three points before Marcus Rashford swiftly equalised on his return to action.
Jamie Vardy had other ideas, however, scoring a superb volley within 60 seconds of the restart as the pressure ramps up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side have gone three top-flight games without a win.
Patson Saka then wrapped it up in the dying minutes.
The two teams came into the match winless from their past two Premier League outings and were aiming to recover quickly following the international break.
Leicester went unbeaten against United last season in three league and FA Cup meetings to end a run of three successive Red Devils victories since Solskjaer took charge.
SPORTS
‘Mohamed Salah now better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’, Jurgen Klopp insists
Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is now the best player in the world football after his latest moment of magic.
Just two weeks after his breathtaking strike against Manchester City, the Egyptian King scored another wonderful solo effort in a 5-0 demolition of Watford.
The goal left Jermaine Jenas purring on co-commentary with those watching in awe of his magic.
It was Salah’s 10th goal of the season after a stunning run of form whilst he also provided assists for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked where he ranks amongst the best in the world.
And he was in little doubt he deserves the top spot on current form – despite the past performances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Asked where Salah ranks in his BT Sport interview, Klopp replied: “Top. Come on, we all see it, who’s better than him in this moment?
“That’s clear, there’s always this discussion and all these kinds of things.
“But we don’t have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football or how long they were really in the dominant.
“In the moment I think it’s clear there’s nobody better than him. How it is, it’s not only since yesterday, he’s been in that shape for a while.
“He’s young enough to keep the shape a little bit longer.”
HAVE YOUR SAY! Do you agree that Mo Salah is the best player in the world? Comment below
SPORTS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man Utd comeback
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Marcus Rashford he must now focus on his football and produce his best form for Manchester United.
Rashford will be included in United’s squad for the first time this season on Saturday, after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery in the wake of Euro 2020.
The United and England forward has seen his profile soar away from football, with his formidable work to tackle child food poverty and raise awareness of other social issues.
But now Rashford is fit and ready to play again, United boss Solskjaer has told the 23-year-old he must now put all of his energy into delivering on the pitch and is confident he can get back to his very best.
“I know that we’ll see the best of Marcus in the years to come,” said Solskjaer.
“He’s done remarkable things at a young age, but he’s now coming into the best age for a footballer.
“He’s learning, getting more experienced and he’s time to reflect on, you know, what he’s done off the pitch as well, because he’s done some fantastic things.
“Now to prioritise the – maybe prioritise his football and focus on football, because he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United.
“He has a challenge on his hands to play for England, and I think Marcus is one of those who takes up those challenges and is going to do so.
“He’s going to express himself and his talent and he knows that we want a lot from him, but we’re going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be.”
SPORTS
Tottenham duo test positive for Covid and will miss Newcastle clash
Tottenham ‘s plans for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle have been plunged into chaos after two players tested positive for coronavirus.
Both men, who trained with the group on Thursday, were shown to have contracted Covid-19 after tests in the last 24 hours.
The two unnamed players must now isolate for 10 days as per Government rules, keeping them out of the game at St James’ Park, a Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem and the London derby at West Ham next weekend.
The club are understood to be confident that no other players will have to isolate having come into close contact.
In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that he has been left with “huge issues” following the latest international break.
The news will bring more frustration for Nuno, who saw his side suffer in the wake of September’s international fixtures when some squad members returned injured and three South American players went to Croatia for 10 days in order to avoid hard quarantine in England.
Spurs signed off before the international break with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, through a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strike and Matt Targett own goal either side of Ollie Watkins’ equaliser.
Nuno said earlier on Friday: “After the international break there are always huge issues that happen. We have problems but I will not say before the game.”
The match has additional garnered attention on top of the takeover after Steve Bruce’s predicament in the north east was settled for at the least the weekend, surviving the sack which makes Sunday his 1,000th match in management.
The ex-Manchester United defender has met Nuno on multiple occasions and the Spurs boss has paid tribute to him for the “extraordinary” feat.
