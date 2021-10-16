Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Foxes add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery

Leicester City ended Manchester United’s 29-game unbeaten run away from home at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds Devils took an early lead through a stunning Mason Greenwood goal but Youri Tielemans’ spectacular equaliser made it 1-1 just after the half-hour mark.

A faltering and lethargic United had David De Gea to thank for some late interventions in the hope of ensuring United came away from the match with a point.

But Caglar Soyuncu’s late strike appeared to have snatched the Foxes all three points before Marcus Rashford swiftly equalised on his return to action.

Jamie Vardy had other ideas, however, scoring a superb volley within 60 seconds of the restart as the pressure ramps up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side have gone three top-flight games without a win.

Patson Saka then wrapped it up in the dying minutes.

The two teams came into the match winless from their past two Premier League outings and were aiming to recover quickly following the international break.

Leicester went unbeaten against United last season in three league and FA Cup meetings to end a run of three successive Red Devils victories since Solskjaer took charge.