Leave politics for politicians, Presidency replies CAN

The presidency has criticised a statement credited to the General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Musa Asake, in which he said President Muhammadu Buhari is not running Nigeria according to the dictates of the Constitution and has no respect for human rights, rule of law and democracy.

The Senior Special Medial Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Asake could not cite any cases of constitutional violations to back up his argument.

Maintaining that President Buhari poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution, Shehu said the respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of a press conference by General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake in whichhe passed a judgement on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Unfortunately, he could cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.”