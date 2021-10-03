Leave Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu alone, face bandits, terrorists, Afenifere tells Buhari

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop hunting to advocates for true federalism or self determination.

Rather, the government, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism.

Ajayi, who was reacting to the President’s National Day broadcast in which he said government had discovered sponsors of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, said: “Afenifere feels government should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism rather than dissipating energy on hunting for those who are advocating for true federalism or self- determination.

“The phenomenon of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu in terms of desiring their own nations came about as a result of the failure of the Nigerian state to cater adequately for Nigerians.

“ lf insecurity and social dislocation in the country are brought to an end, the agitation for separate nations will fizzle out”. Still on the 61st anniversary speech of Buhari, the group spokesperson said government should face reality and tackle the challenges facing the country.

“The picture painted by President Buhari of Nigeria is at variance with what is on ground”, the spokesperson said.

“ The President’s claim that a lot has been achieved in the last six years “in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community” is against the reality on ground.

“There has never been a time in the annals of modern Nigeria that the country’s infrastructure was this decadent, social care near-absent and the image of the country so battered.

“Indeed, the difference between now and the days of the late Sani Abacha was that the head of state then was wearing khaki while the present head of government wears civilian dress and there are democratic institutions like the legislature that were absent then.