Leaked Video: I’ll Win Election At All Cost, Even By Theft – Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate, Binani

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, has boasted that she would win the 2023 gubernatorial election in Adamawa State by all means.

In a leaked video, Binani who spoked in Fulfulde language was heard saying that she would clinch the governorship seat, even if by theft.

“APC party is prepared for anything, even if it means to steal the ballots or by persuasion; APC must wrest power in Adamawa State.

“No matter what and however it goes, God willing, APC is going to disposes them of power during the 2023 governorship election.

“They’ve been there for four years, that’s why we’re battle ready to take over from them for the public to see what we can bring to the table.

“All of us, APC members are prepared, the party is ready, just as me, the party’s candidate,” Binani said in the video.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Adamawa state, Umar Mustapha Madawaki, shelved his ambition and declared support for Binani.

Madawaki, who is also known as Otumba Ekiti, had announced that he was no longer in the race for the governorship seat in the state.

“I have decided to put my political ambition momentarily on hold and fully support the gubernatorial aspirations of distinguished Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“That is why I am calling on all my supporters and followers all over Adamawa state to come out on Saturday, 11th of March and vote for Distinguished Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani as governor of Adamawa state,” Madawaki had said.

Madawaki hinged his decision to pull out of the race on a frosty relationship between him and the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.