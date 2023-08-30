Leaked Audio: Zamfara PDP seeks probe of alleged bribery of tribunal judges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara State chapter has expressed concern over an allegation of bribery against Judges of the Zamfara Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State.

The party was reacting to a widely circulated leaked audio, wherein a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and online media owner, said he was contracted by a former governor of the state to compromise judgement in favour of APC.

In a press briefing in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, acting PDP chairman in Zamfara State, Mukhtar Lugga, said, in the leaked audio, the APC chieftain boasted that the former governor now senator, assured that he would secure victory for the APC in the governorship case.

The PDP spokesman said in the same, the audio clip, the APC chieftain alleged that judges of the elections tribunal were induced to issue judgement in favour of the APC, “long before the day of the judgement is by the tribunal.”

Lugga added that the APC chieftain further alleged that the former governor gave N100 million to 17 members of the State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Dauda Lawal.

The PDP chairman therefore called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to order a full investigation into the allegation of foul play on the part of the judges of the tribunal as alleged by the APC chieftain in the audio tape.

He also appealed to the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the APC chieftain for questioning and to retrieve the yet-to-be-announced judgements on the governorship and State Assembly elections petitions currently which he claimed to be in possession of.

The PDP also called on the former governor of Zamfara State, now Senator, “to as a matter of urgency, clear his name from the allegations of bribery, financial inducement and corruption levelled against him.”

While Lugga appealed to the Inspector General of Police to order an investigation on APC chieftain, he called on the State Assembly members to reconvene “sitting immediately and consider instituting civil litigation against him for defamation of character and malicious intent.”