LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she would have killed her former husband, Olakunle Churchill with ‘rat poison’ if they were not divorced.

Dikeh has been in a protracted feud with Churchill since they ended their short-lived marriage, a union that has birthed numerous allegations and repeated counterclaims.

In a leaked audio exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters and confirmed by different sources, the Nollywood actress said she burnt her former husband’s clothes on several occasions.

She said, “I dealt with him, if Churchill slap me once, I slap him ten times before the second slap landed. He didn’t know what was hitting him. If I see any bruise on my body, I’m burning his whole clothes and you know he likes designer (sic).

“I’ll burn down the whole cloth, burn down everything. In fact, there was a day I locked him outside, took his things outside. All his clothes with box outside my house, I snapped it and sent to all his family. I say tell your son to come and pick his properties. His mother started begging me.

“When my father heard, he said, ‘You are a mad woman, you mean you locked a man outside the house and his family members were begging you like this’. I say, ‘Daddy, you won’t understand’. If I’m still with Churchill till today, Churchill would have been dead. I will give him rat poison, simple as that, and I won’t feel bad nor guilty. I will walk away like a widow because it’s better that I became a widow than all this kind of things.”

Churchill had in 2020 filed a N500 million suit against Dikeh after she made some claims about him, which she said had prompted their divorce.

In 2019, Churchill also threatened legal action against the actress, petitioning the inspector general of police over her “illegal sale” of his N22 million Toyota Prada SUV.

Dikeh and Churchill got married in 2015 and the union was blessed with a son.

They, however, called it quits in 2017, following a series of heated quarrels and “irreconcilable” differences.