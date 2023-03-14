LEAKED AUDIO: Gombe Governor, Yahaya caught allegedly discussing how to use Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, EFCC officials to Rrig Saturday polls

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has been caught on tape, allegedly plotting to rig the governorship and state assembly elections slated for March 18.

In the audio , Yahaya was heard discussing with a political associate on how security operatives would be used to intimidate and harass voters.

The governor also said he had spoken with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya to remove the commander of the 301 artillery of the Nigerian Army in Gombe for failing to do his bidding.

He added that the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman had deployed a whole unit of mobile policemen comprising over 60 officers under the command of one ACP Khan Usman Salihu to work for the All Progressives Congress in the state.

According to the governor, the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) machines would be bypass to compromise the elections.

His political partner was also heard in the audio saying top officials of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have been reached out to.

Below is part of the transcription of the audio:

Governor Yahaya: I will be coming tomorrow’s evening because I have to stay behind to tidy-up something. I have even met with your Father this night.

Political Partner: Have you informed him about our discussions?

Governor Yahaya: Yes, I have told him and he said whatever we want will be done. I have taken the names to him, and I have even called and linked him up with Usman. He has already called A.I.G Garba Umar and he has talked to him. And he said he will give us a Unit of Mobile Policeman and some Helux Vehicles and Trucks that will be taking them around.

Political Partner: Very good, very good

Governor Yahaya: You see he has done something for us.

Political Partner: Yes. But are you talking with DSS? We have not finalised talking with them all. I mean the DSS we said we want to change.

Governor Yahaya: Yes I have told him, I have told him.

Political Partner: Now that we have gotten their names, let send it to him.

Governor Yahaya: Yes I have told him.

Political Partner: And now we have sat with the 2IC of the EFCC

Governor Yahaya: Of where?

Political Partner: Of Gombe

Governor Yahaya: 2IC of where ?

Political Partner: That of Gombe.

Governor Yahaya: OK

Political Partner: He told me his Oga was previously leaving in your House, before he was was posted back to Gombe again. He has told me all the things we need to do. Because I asked him why are they not arresting them, but instead you are watching?

Governor Yahaya: Do you know what I did?

Political Partner: No.

Governor Yahaya: I called the Chief of Army Staff and asked to call the Army Commandant on phone and him that I have completed the arrangements for his removal, you were the one that pleaded on his behalf. I have listed many reasons for his removal. If previously he was thinking of something different, now Ashiwaju is the President.

Even if I am no longer a Governor, I will do all I can to end his career in the military. Or should he be outrightly dismissed from the Army?

Political Partner: That is possible.

Governor Yahaya: I did that deliberately.

Political Partner: That is good.

Governor Yahaya: If we don’t stand firmly on our feet they will not allow us to win the election.

Political Partner: That’s possible

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress had said the opposition are making “smear efforts” to tarnish the image of Yahaya and his political associates in a bid to woo voters.

According to the Director, Media & Publicity of the APC campaign council, Ismaila Misilli, the opposition wants to capitalise on the extension to score cheap political points.

The statement, however, did not categorically state the exact political party involved.

The statement partly read, “It has come to the attention of the Gombe State APC campaign council that some unscrupulous elements in the opposition in the state have concluded plans to come up with concerted smear campaigns against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governorship candidate of our party, in the coming days.

“We have credible intelligence that those opposition elements are working in cohort with their paymasters to dish out outright falsehood against our candidate and other party chieftains as part of their last attempts to hoodwink the Gombe electorate who have since made up their minds to reelect Governor Inuwa for a second term.

“Having seen the handwriting on the wall that they stand no chance in the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections, which will now hold on March 18, these enemies of Gombe people have engaged the services of some political jobbers to execute their evil plot.

“We in the Gombe State APC campaign council have deemed it necessary to bring this to the attention of the Gombe people and urge them to disregard any such falsehood of any kind.”