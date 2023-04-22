An audio conversation has leaked where the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, was accused of allegedly giving the Imo State Labour Party governorship nominee, Senator Athan Achonu, a bribe of the sum of $1 million from Governor Hope Uzodinma.

According to the leaked audio, Achonu signed an oath agreement with the elders council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja before he was allegedly given the money by Ohakim, adding that Achonu used the money to bribe high members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who stood as delegates during the Labour Party’s governorship primary election in the state.

The whistleblower whose identity was not revealed in the leaked audio narrated that “The day Athan came to Abuja, he met in Prodia and while we were discussing, he got a call and the caller was Ikedi Ohakim.

“He asked Ikedi Ohakim where the meeting was holding and Ikedi Ohakim said the meeting was in his house. He asked him (Athan) if he knew his (Ohakim) house and he (Athan) said no. He told him to ask people, that they would bring him to his house.

“Athan then asked me to take him to Ohakim’s house. I did personally. When I got to Ohakim’s house, because I thought it was a personally, brotherly meeting between him and Ohakim, when I got there, I saw Iloma Anya, I saw Dundu, I saw Osita Nwaneri, I saw Ambros Ejiogu, I saw Maxwell Duru.

“I wondered in my mind why this Man who is in the Labour Party is attending the APC elders council meeting.

“I and Ahujesu, the organising secretary of the Labour Party, were discussing in the car when we were going back because he (Athan) had entered inside with them. We were wondering what kind of meeting that was.

“We were in Prodia when he returned. I nosed around and asked somebody who is their Assistant Secretary, one Augustine Otu, the kind of meeting they called Athan. He said that they called him to step down for Hope Uzodinma. That the elders council called him so that he will not fight Hope in the election.

“I asked why because he is in another party while you people are elders council of the APC.”

The whistleblower said that “It was after the primary that somebody told me that the meeting was the day he went to sign an oath agreement with those people before Hope released $1 million to him.

“Because Athan did not have money in the recent time, how did all this money come out? I’m telling you what I know personally, not that someone told me.

“He used the money and passed through PDP members and I saw PDP members in the hall who were delegates.

“I was worried and I asked Charley that day that all these people who are delegates like BBC, when did they join Labour? I even saw Chibuike Achogbo. What is somebody from another party doing in the Labour Party primary?

“I saw BBC, BBC is my brother. Not only he was there, he was a delegate, and I saw people from my Nwangele who were PDP chieftains who were delegates. The same thing in Itsu. Ajontu told me that it was PDP members who were delegates there.

“He gave them $5,000 to buy forms ahead of that, planned with Okeke, the bribe-taking Southeast Vice Chairman, and they hooked up Awuzie, then put PDP people. That’s what happened.”

However, reacting to the leaked audio, Ohakim described the audio as false and criminally defamatory, adding that he would take prompt steps to bring the “known creator” to book.

Ohakim said, “My attention has been drawn to a viral audio (attached), claiming that HE, Gov Hope Uzodimma used me as a conduit to disburse $1m to Sen. Athan Achonu, the LP guber nominee.

“This audio is false and criminally defamatory & I’m taking prompt steps to bring the known creator to book.”