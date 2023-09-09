Saturday, September 9, 2023
AFRICA

Leaders offer condolences to Morocco

Online Editor
By Online Editor
Reactions from foreign governments to earthquake in Morocco

World leaders have been waking up to news of the earthquake in Morocco this morning, and are offering their condolences.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is “devastated” by the news, and added his country stood “ready to help with first aid”.

In a statement from the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin offered his own condolences, saying Russia shared “the pain and the mourning of the friendly Moroccan people”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote: “All my solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake,” on X, formerly Twitter.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan also offered his condolences to the Moroccan people, adding his country – which itself was hit by a large earthquake earlier this year – was ready to offer support.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his solidarity with Morocco, sending his “deepest condolences” to Morocco.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “gave instructions to provide all necessary assistance to the Moroccan people”, according to a press release from his office.

And the African Union expressed its “great pain” over the “tragic consequences” of the quake

