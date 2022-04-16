NEWS
LCC postpones resumption of toll collection at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has postponed the resumption of toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.
This was confirmed in a statement by LCC Managing-Director director, Yomi Omomuwasan, on Friday.
Omomuwasan noted that the company will announce a new date soon.
LCC had suspended operations at the tollgate after the shooting incident during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.
Toll collection was to resume on April 17, following the reopening of the toll plaza on April 1.
However, LCC has now suspended tolling and claimed it is to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.
“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.
“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.
“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza,” the statement read.
NEWS
‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
The US and Western countries have warned that the Russo-Ukraine war will not end in the short term.
The war between both former Soviet states has lasted 50 days with Russia now shifting its military focus from the Northern and Southern part of Ukraine to the Eastern part of Ukraine known as the Donbass region which contains the break out regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Speaking on Friday, April 15, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies that the “United States believes the Russian war in Ukraine could last through the end of 2022” , as US and European officials have increasingly assessed that there is no short-term end in sight to the conflict.
‘There is no end in sight in the short term’ Blinken said.
Blinken, a senior State Department official said, he “has discussed with his counterparts our concern that the conflict could be protracted, but all of his engagements have revolved around how best to bring it to a halt as quickly as possible.”
Reports say several European officials said that there are no indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals have changed, and it is unlikely he will pursue diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine unless faced with military defeat.
NEWS
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to prevent Elon Musk from increasing stake
Twitter says it has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, known as a “poison pill”.
In a statement on Friday, the company said its board of directors voted unanimously to adopt the strategy.
The poison pill is often used to intercept hostile corporate bids by diluting the stake of the entity eyeing the takeover.
The development comes a day after Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Inc., offered to buy the company for $43 billion.
Under the new structure, if any person or group acquires beneficial ownership of at least 15 per cent of Twitter’s outstanding common stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders will be allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.
The plan is set to expire on April 14, 2023.
“The Board adopted the Rights Plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter,” the statement reads.
“The Rights Plan is intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment in Twitter.
“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders.”
Twitter added that the rights plan would not prevent the board from accepting an acquisition offer if the board deems it in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.
Commenting on the development, Dan Ives, Wedbush analyst, said the poison pill is a “predictable defensive measure” for the board, although it will not likely “be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move”.
Musk had announced a 9.2 per cent stake in the company earlier this month, making him the largest shareholder.
But he has been bumped out of the top spot by Vanguard Group.
Musk had said he has a Plan B if his offer is rejected.
NEWS
Abuja-Kaduna rail operations mustn’t resume until captives are rescued, families warn FG
Relatives of passengers abducted during an attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train have warned the federal government against resuming operations along that route until their loved ones have been rescued.
On March 28, a Kaduna-bound train was attacked by gunmen. Eight people were killed, over 20 injured and a number of others were abducted.
The families of the abducted train passengers had, on Monday, given the federal government a 72-hour ultimatum to rescue the captives.
As of Friday, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had begun repairing the track ahead of resumption of operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route.
Speaking at a media briefing in Kaduna on Friday, Abdulfatai Jimoh, on behalf of the families, said the authorities should not be speaking about resuming train services until their loved ones have been rescued.
“It is true that we gave the federal government a 72-hour ultimatum which expired yesterday midnight,” Jimoh said.
“We are grateful to God that before the expiration of the 72 hours, we heard from the federal government after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, through the minister of information, that the government is already on top of the situation with what has happened.
“We acknowledge it and we appreciate it. But what we want to add is that the government should speed up the process of discussion with them (kidnappers) so that they can come out to release our people soonest. This is our appeal now.
“The NRC should not be talking about reopening their services now when our people are in captivity, because what is the assurance that if they start services now, the people that will board the train are safe?
“What measures have they put in place to guarantee the security of those that are going to patronise their services? We don’t want a recurrence.
“The first thing should be to get the captives out and then, they can put adequate measures in place and resume services so that this does not happen again in future.
“We want to believe that they will not do it [resume rail operations], because if they do, we will not take it lightly with them. We believe they will not because they know what is at stake.”
