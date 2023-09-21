Lawyers, party supporters and some journalists have been barred from entering the Enugu State High Court Complex as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu delivers judgement in the petition filed by Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party challenging the election of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, there is anxiety in the Enugu metropolis, especially after the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the three-member panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Akano had fixed today (Thursday) for the judgement.

Edeoga and his party, the Labour Party are challenging the declaration of Peter Mbah of the PDP as the elected governor as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission after the March 18 governorship election in the state.

In the petition, Edeoga is asking the court to declare him as the validly elected governor of Enugu.

According to him, he secured the highest number of valid votes cast during the election.

INEC is the first respondent in the petition while Mbah and PDP are listed as the second and third respondents respectively.

Peter Mbah had while adopting his final written address on August 16, through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the petitions of the Labour Party for lacking in merit.

Similarly, the counsel for the PDP, Anthony Ani (SAN) contended that the argument of the petitioners is vague and lacking in evidence.

Adopting his final address, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), lead counsel for the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, asked the tribunal to hold the position of his clients and grant the reliefs sought by his client.

Meanwhile, roads leading to the court complex have been heavily barricaded with military trucks manned by fierce-looking security personnel.